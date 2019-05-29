JCPenney offers the Ninja BL621 Professional Blender with Nutri Ninja Cup for $99.99. Coupon code "MPB330" cuts that to $84.99. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $8.95 shipping charge. That's the best price we could find by $15. Buy Now
Features
  • 72-oz. pitcher
  • 2 x 16-oz. cups
  • lid w/ pour spout