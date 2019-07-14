Walmart offers the Ninja 4-Quart Air Fryer for $66 with free shipping. That's tied with our mention from a week ago, the best deal we could find now by $26, and the lowest price we've seen. Buy Now
- adjustable thermostat that ranges from 105° to 400° Fahrenheit
- dishwasher-safe basket
- programmable control panel features air fry, roast, reheat, and dehydrate
- Model: AF100
Amazon offers the refurbished Ninja Coffee Bar 10-Cup Coffee System for $64.99 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $25, although we saw it for $10 less in our March mention. Buy Now
- No warranty information is provided.
- 10-cup glass carafe
- built-in frother
- reusable filter
- brew strength settings
- Model: CF091
Home Depot offers the Ninja Nutri Auto-iQ Compact System Blender for $104.99 and free shipping. That's tied with our July mention and the lowest price we could find by $38. Buy Now
- double wall stainless steel cup
- 1,200 watts power
- 40-oz. blend and prep bowl
- Model: BL492W
Amazon offers the Ninja Specialty Fold-Away Frother Coffee Maker for $149.99. Clip the on-page coupon to cut that to $146.47. With free shipping, that's $24 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now
- Walmart charges the same via a pickup discount
- Best Buy charges $149.99
- 50-oz. glass carafe
- six brew sizes
- built-in frother
Walmart offers the Ninja Duo Auto-iQ Blender with Single Serve Cups for $119 with free shipping. That's $31 under the lowest price we could find for a similar set sold elsewhere. Buy Now
- Two 24-oz. Nutri Ninja cups with lids
- 5 Auto-iQ intelligent blending programs
- 3 manual speeds
- Model: BL640
Walmart offers the Instant Vortex Plus 10-Quart 7-in-1 Air Fryer Oven for $99 with free shipping. That's $21 off this brand-new appliance from the makers of the Instant Pot. Buy Now
- 7 built in programs, including air fry, bake, broil, and dehydrate
- rotisserie-style rotating function
- includes drip pan, two cooking trays, rotisserie spit and forks
- Model: 140-3000-01
Macy's offers the Bella 1,000-watt Rotating Stainless Steel Waffle Maker for $19.99. This $10 mail-in rebate drops it to $9.99. Opt for in-store '''pickup''' to dodge the $10.95 shipping charge. That's $35 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- PFOA-free nonstick coating
- Variable browning control dial
- Rotating feature for even cooking
- Ready indicator lights
Amazon offers the Dash Mini Maker Grill and Panini Press in Red for $7.99 with free shipping for Prime members. That's the best price we could find by $9. Buy Now
- non-stick cooking surface
- 350-watt power
- Model: DMG001RD
Macy's offers the Presto 07030 Griddle, Jumbo Cool Touch for $19.99. Redeem this $10 mail-in rebate to drop that to $9.99. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge. That's tied with our May mention as the best price we've seen. (It's the best price we could find today by $13.) Rebate expires July 14. Buy Now
- 1,500-watt
- 10.5" x 20.5" nonstick cooking surface
- built-in slope and backstop ledge
- slide-out drip tray
- Model: 07030
Walmart discounts a selection of clearance HDTVs. Plus, most of these items qualify for free shipping. Shop Now
Lord & Taylor via Walmart takes up to 79% off select men's premium brand apparel. Shipping adds $7.95. Discounted brands include Jack & Jones, Calvin Klein, Black Brown, Lucky Brand, Nautica, and Perry Ellis. Sizes and stock may be limited. Shop Now
Walmart offers the Hanes Men's Michael Jordan ComfortSoft Tagless Boxer Briefs 6-Pack in Assorted Blue for $9.99. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee. That's $3 under our mention from two weeks ago and the lowest price we could find by $6. They're available in sizes S to XL. Buy Now
Walmart offers the TPRC by Traveler's Club 17" Rolling Under-Seater Suitcase with USB Port in Purple for $24.99. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee. That's $10 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- portable power bank not included
- measures 17" x 12.25" x 7.5"
- telescoping handle
- in-line skate wheels
- removable Flex-File system
