Walmart · 1 hr ago
$66 $99
free shipping
Walmart offers the Ninja 4-Quart Air Fryer for $66 with free shipping. That's $23 under our March mention and the lowest price we've ever seen. (It's the best price today by $34.) Buy Now
- adjustable thermostat that ranges from 105° to 400° Fahrenheit
- dishwasher-safe basket
- programmable control panel features air fry, roast, reheat, and dehydrate
- Model: AF100
Published 1 hr ago
Amazon · 4 days ago
Refurb Ninja Coffee Bar 10-Cup System w/ Auto iQ
$65
free shipping
Amazon offers the refurbished Ninja Coffee Bar 10-Cup Coffee System for $64.99 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $25, although we saw it for $10 less in our March mention. Buy Now
- No warranty information is provided.
- 10-cup glass carafe
- built-in frother
- reusable filter
- brew strength settings
- Model: CF091
Amazon · 1 mo ago
Ninja Professional Touchscreen Blender
$55 $65
free shipping
Woot via Amazon offers the Ninja Professional Touchscreen Blender for $54.99 with free shipping. That's $4 under our mention from two days ago and the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best deal now by $4.) Buy Now
- 72-oz. pitcher
- unique pre-set programs
- manual mode
- Model: CT610
Home Depot · 1 mo ago
Ninja Nutri Auto-iQ Compact System Blender
$105
free shipping
Home Depot offers the Ninja Nutri Auto-iQ Compact System Blender for $104.99 and free shipping. That's tied with our July mention and the lowest price we could find by $38. Buy Now
- double wall stainless steel cup
- 1,200 watts power
- 40-oz. blend and prep bowl
- Model: BL492W
Amazon · 4 days ago
Ninja Specialty Fold-Away Frother Coffee Maker
$146 $170
free shipping
Amazon offers the Ninja Specialty Fold-Away Frother Coffee Maker for $149.99. Clip the on-page coupon to cut that to $146.47. With free shipping, that's $24 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now
- Walmart charges the same via a pickup discount
- Best Buy charges $149.99
- 50-oz. glass carafe
- six brew sizes
- built-in frother
Target · 1 mo ago
Nespresso Coffee & Espresso Makers at Target
35% off
free shipping
Save on a wide variety of machines
Target takes 35% off Nespresso Coffee & Espresso Makers via this Cartwheel coupon. Plus, all orders bag free shipping. (It can be redeemed via the Cartwheel mobile app for iPhone or Android. Don't have a Cartwheel account? It's free to sign up.)
Macy's · 3 hrs ago
Instant Pot Duo 6-Quart 7-in-1 Programmable Pressure Cooker
$50 $125
free shipping
Macy's offers the Instant Pot Duo 6-Quart 7-in-1 Programmable Pressure Cooker for $59.99. Coupon code "DEAL" cuts the price to $49.99. With free shipping, that's $10 under our mention from two weeks ago, which came with $10 Kohl's cash, and is the lowest price we've ever seen. (It's a current low by $10, although most stores charge $80 or more.) Buy Now
- 14 smart programs with adjustable pressure and temperature settings
- 24-hour delay start
- automatic keep-warm function up to 10 hours
- rice measuring cup, rice paddle, & soup spoon
Amazon · 5 days ago
Godmorn Stovetop Espresso Maker
$13 $20
free shipping w/ Prime
Godmorn Inc via Amazon offers the Godmorn Stovetop Espresso Maker for $19.99. Coupon code "LFPT6S5C" drops the price to $12.99. With free shipping for Prime members, that's $7 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- made of 430 stainless steel
- 6-cups capacity
- safety valve
- works with a variety of cooktops
Rakuten · 4 days ago
Cuisinart Air Fryer Toaster Oven
$143 $350
free shipping
BuyDig via Rakuten offers the Cuisinart Air Fryer Convection Toaster Oven in Silver for $179. Coupon code "HOME20" cuts that to $143.20. With free shipping, that's $17 under our April mention (which included $30 in Kohl's Cash) and the second best outright price we've seen. (It's also the best deal we could find today by $37.) Buy Now
- 1,800-watts
- 0.6-cubic foot interior
- seven functions
- 60-minute timer
- Model: TOA-60
Walmart · 7 hrs ago
Walabot DIY In-Wall Imager for Android
$68 $75
free shipping
Walmart offers the Walabot DIY In-Wall Imager for Android for $67.50 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $2, although we saw this for $12 less in December. Buy Now
- Provides a real-time visual image behind concrete and drywall walls
- Detects metal and wooden studs, pipes, PVC, wires, and movement
- Compatible with devices running Android 5.0 and above with USB OTG
- Model: DY20BCGL02
Walmart · 2 days ago
Clearance HDTVs at Walmart
Walmart discounts a selection of clearance HDTVs. Plus, most of these items qualify for free shipping Shop Now
Walmart · 1 mo ago
TPRC by Traveler's Club 17" Rolling Under-Seater Suitcase with USB Port
$25 $35
pickup at Walmart
Walmart offers the TPRC by Traveler's Club 17" Rolling Under-Seater Suitcase with USB Port in Purple for $24.99. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee. That's $10 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- portable power bank not included
- measures 17" x 12.25" x 7.5"
- telescoping handle
- in-line skate wheels
- removable Flex-File system
Walmart · 1 wk ago
Better Homes and Gardens Sawyer Cove Gazebo
$320 $450
free shipping
Walmart offers the Better Homes and Gardens Sawyer Cove Outdoor Gazebo for $324.91 with free shipping. That's $125 off list, $36 under last year's price, and the best we've seen.
Update: The price has dropped to $320. Buy Now
- It covers a 10-foot by 12-foot area
eBay · 3 wks ago
Refurb Ninja Multi Cooker 4-in-1 6-Quart Digital Cooking System
$68 $160
free shipping
VM Innovations via eBay offers the refurbished Ninja Multi Cooker 4-in-1 6-Quart Digital Cooking System in Stainless for $79.99. In cart, that drops to $67.99. With free shipping, that's $55 under the lowest price we could find for a new unit. Buy Now
- 90-day Ninja warranty included
- removable cook bowl w/ nonstick coating
- timer and temperature control
- dishwasher safe
- Model: MC900
Walmart · 2 wks ago
Ninja Duo Auto-iQ Blender
$119
free shipping
Walmart offers the Ninja Duo Auto-iQ Blender with Single Serve Cups for $119 with free shipping. That's $31 under the lowest price we could find for a similar set sold elsewhere. Buy Now
- Two 24-oz. Nutri Ninja cups with lids
- 5 Auto-iQ intelligent blending programs
- 3 manual speeds
- Model: BL640
