New
Walmart · 1 hr ago
Ninja 4-Quart Air Fryer
$66 $99
free shipping
Walmart offers the Ninja 4-Quart Air Fryer for $66 with free shipping. That's $23 under our March mention and the lowest price we've ever seen. (It's the best price today by $34.) Buy Now
Features
  • adjustable thermostat that ranges from 105° to 400° Fahrenheit
  • dishwasher-safe basket
  • programmable control panel features air fry, roast, reheat, and dehydrate
  • Model: AF100
↑ less
Buy from Walmart
Share
Open Direct Link
Email
Facebook
Twitter
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
All Deals Small Appliances Walmart Ninja
Staff Pick Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register