Apply coupon code "GIVE25" to put it $17 under what Nine West charges direct. Buy Now at Macy's
- It's available in several colors (Black pictured).
- Pad your order over $25 to bag free shipping; otherwise, shipping adds $10.95. Free in-store pickup is also available.
- measures 8.38" x 3.12" x 7.41"
- magnetic snap closure
- interior features 1 slip pocket, 1 zip pocket, and 1 compartment
It's half off today and $2 less than our August mention. Buy Now at Columbia
- In three colors (Cypress Camo, Black pictured).
- Plus, Greater Rewards members receive free shipping. (Not a member? It's free to sign up.)
- adjustable hip belt
- 1-liter capacity
- Model: 1890911_S
It's $269 off the list price and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Michael Kors
- Available in several colors (Black pictured).
- KorsVIP members receive free shipping. (Not a member? It's free to join.)
Save on over 200 watches, sunglesses, and more by applying the coupon codes found on individual product pages. Shop Now at Jomashop
- Shipping adds $6 or is free with orders of $100 or more.
Shop a variety of handbags, totes, satchels, and more. Shop Now at Kate Spade
- Pictured is the Kate Spade Grace Medium Satchel for $279 ($119 off).
- All sales are final, with no returns or exchanges.
Save on over 3,500 items including clothing, jewelry, bedding, luggage, and more. Shop Now at Macy's
- Pictured is the Lauren Ralph Lauren Luke Wool-Blend Classic-Fit Peacoat for $99.99 ($18 low).
- For orders less than $25, opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping fee.
It's $61 under list price. Buy Now at Macy's
- Pad your order to over $25 to bag free shipping; otherwise, choose curbside pickup to dodge the $10.95 shipping fee.
- Available in Chambray Blue at this price.
Save on men's, women's, and kids' apparel and shoes, jewelry, handbags, hoe items, and more. Plus, apply coupon code "GIVE" to take an extra 20% off sale items. (Select categories receive an extra 15% off.) Alternatively, coupon code "GIVE25" takes an extra $10 off orders of $25 or more. Shop Now at Macy's
- Choose curbside pickup to dodge the $10.95 shipping fee, or get free shipping with orders of $25 or more.
That's a savings of $95 off the list price. Buy Now at Macy's
- In Cream/Light Blue.
Sign In or Register