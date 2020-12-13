New
Nine West Torin Convertible Crossbody Bag
$25 $35
free shipping

Apply coupon code "GIVE25" to put it $17 under what Nine West charges direct. Buy Now at Macy's

  • It's available in several colors (Black pictured).
  • Pad your order over $25 to bag free shipping; otherwise, shipping adds $10.95. Free in-store pickup is also available.
  • measures 8.38" x 3.12" x 7.41"
  • magnetic snap closure
  • interior features 1 slip pocket, 1 zip pocket, and 1 compartment
  • Code "GIVE25"
  • Expires 12/18/2020
