Open Offer in New Tab
Share
Email
Facebook
Twitter
New
Walmart · 59 mins ago
Nine Stars Stainless Steel Automatic Touchless Trash Can/Recycler
$54 $110
free shipping

It's at half list price and the lowest we could find today. Buy Now at Walmart

Features
  • 18-gallon storage space
  • Water-resistant infrared motion sensor
  • Requires 4 "D" batteries (not included)
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 59 min ago
  • Popularity: 4/5
All Deals Home & Garden Walmart Nine Stars
Popularity: 4/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register