New
Nordstrom Rack · 1 hr ago
$19 $50
$8 shipping
That's the best price we could find by $3. Buy Now at Nordstrom Rack
Tips
- Shipping adds $7.95 or get free shipping with orders of $49 or more.
- In several colors (Ivory/Black pictured)
Details
Comments
-
Expires 12/13/2020
Published 1 hr ago
-
Popularity: 4/5
Related Offers
Macy's · 1 wk ago
Lauren Ralph Lauren Women's Floral Fit-and-Flare Dress
$30 $125
free shipping
That's a savings of $95 off the list price. Buy Now at Macy's
Tips
- In Cream/Light Blue.
Ends Today
Blair · 9 hrs ago
Elisabeth Williams Women's Side-Ruched Dress
from $10
free shipping w/ $29
Coupon code "B3QLW" cuts it to $30 off list. Shop Now at Blair
Tips
- Available at this price in Black Floral, sizes S to L.
- It's also available in sizes XL to 3XL for $11.74 after the same coupon ($35 off).
- Shipping starts at $6.99, although the coupon yields free shipping on orders of $29 (before coupon) or more.
Lulus · 1 mo ago
Lulus Women's Falling in Love Sleeveless Lace Maxi Dress
$50 $99
free shipping
That's $49 under list and a great deal for this beautiful dress. Buy Now at Lulus
Tips
- Available in Dusty Lavender at this price.
- Also available in the same page in Gardenia for $49, which is $1 under the free shipping threshold. For that color, pad your order over $50 for free shipping, or pay $5 in shipping.
- This item is final sale and can't be returned or exchanged.
Lulus · 1 mo ago
Lulus Women's Season of Fun Off-the-Shoulder Skater Dress
$25 $54
free shipping w/ $50
Save $29 off list price. Buy Now at Lulus
Tips
- Available in Denim Blue.
- Shipping adds $5, or get free shipping with orders of $50 or more.
- This item is considered Final Sale; no returns or exchanges are permitted.
Nordstrom Rack · 6 days ago
Wall Art at Nordstrom Rack
up to 92% off
free shipping w/ $49
With over 7,000 pieces to choose from, and prices from $12, there is something to suit everyone's taste here. Shop Now at Nordstrom Rack
Tips
- Pictured is the PTM Images Contemporary Watercolor 4 Framed Print for $44.97 ($105 off).
- Shipping adds $7.95, but orders of $49 or more bag free shipping.
Nordstrom Rack · 3 wks ago
Men's Sneakers at Nordstrom Rack
from $15
$8 shipping
Save on men's sneakers from many name brands including Nike, Cole Haan, adidas, Johnston & Murphy, Born, Vans, and more. Shop Now at Nordstrom Rack
Tips
- Shipping adds $7.95, but orders of $100 or more get free shipping.
Nordstrom Rack · 1 mo ago
Briefcases at Nordstrom Rack
up to 79% off
free shipping w/ $100
Shop around 35 discounted styles. Shop Now at Nordstrom Rack
Tips
- Shipping adds $7.95, but orders of $100 or more qualify for free shipping.
Nordstrom Rack · 1 wk ago
Kitchen Accessories at Nordstrom Rack
up to 60% off
free shipping
Save on pots, pans, spoons, knives, and much more. Shop Now at Nordstrom Rack
Tips
- Pictured is the BergHOFF Leo 3-pc. Non-Stick Fry Pan Set for $59.97 (a low by $15).
Sign In or Register