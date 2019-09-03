Personalize your DealNews Experience
Today only, Focus Camera via Rakuten offers the Nikon Monarch 5 8x42 Roof Prism Binoculars Bundle for $246.99. Coupon code "SPORTS20" cuts that to $206.99. With free shipping, that's $209 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now
Newegg takes up to 50% off select laptops, desktops, tablets, TVs, audio equipment, and more during its Labor Day Sale. Plus, many items qualify for free shipping. Shop Now
Amazon takes up to 43% a selection of Amazon devices. Plus, Prime members bag free shipping. Shop Fire Televisions, Echo Dots, Kindles, and more. Some exclusions may apply. Shop Now
Various eBay merchants continue to take up to 50% off select Apple products. Plus, all orders receive free shipping. Shop Now
MyWit via Newegg offers the refurbished Samsung Galaxy S7 32GB 4G LTE Android Smartphone for T-Mobile in Black for $106.99 with free shipping. That's $8 under our June mention and the lowest price we could find now by $27. Buy Now
Rakuten takes an extra 15% off most items sitewide via coupon code "SAVE15". Plus, many orders bag free shipping. That's tied with our mention from three weeks ago as the best sitewide discount Rakuten has offered. Some exclusions apply. Shop Now
Stores 123 via Rakuten offers the Tailgaterz Magnetic Screenhouse for $137.39. Coupon code "SPORTS20" drops it to $110.34. With free shipping, that's the lowest price we could find by $35.
Update: The price has increased to $113.76 after coupon. Buy Now
BuySpry via Rakuten offers the Unlocked Google Pixel 3 XL 64GB GSM Android Smartphone in Not Pink for $519.99. Coupon code "BUY85" cuts it to $434.99. With free shipping, that's $121 under last month's mention (which came with $83 Rakuten points) and the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best today by $85.) Buy Now
Monoprice via Rakuten offers the Monoprice Pure Outdoor Collection 1-Liter Cooking System for $39.99. Coupon code "SPORTS20" cuts that to $31.99. With free shipping, that's the lowest price we could find by $28. Buy Now
