New
Ends Today
Rakuten · 1 hr ago
Nikon Coolpix P1000 16MP 16GB Digital Camera Bundle
$895 w/ $134 Rakuten points $934
free shipping

Today only, Max Savings via Rakuten offers the Nikon Coolpix P1000 16MP 125X Super-Zoom 16GB Digital Camera with Accessories Bundle for $895. Plus, you'll bag $134.25 in Rakuten points. With free shipping, and thanks to the points, that's a savings of around $173. Buy Now

Features
  • 3.2" LCD Monitor
  • 4K UHD video recording
  • 12" flexible tripod
  • auto, aperture, shutter, manual modes
  • 32GB SDXC class 10 memory card & USB card reader
  • rechargeable lithium-ion battery pack
  • UV, circular polarizer and fluorescent filter
  • lens cleaning solution & microfiber cloth
↑ less
Buy from Rakuten
Share
Open Direct Link
Email
Facebook
Twitter
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Expires in 20 hr
    Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
All Deals Digital Cameras Rakuten Nikon Corporation
Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register