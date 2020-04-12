Open Offer in New Tab
Nike at Nordstrom Rack
up to 60% off
free shipping w/ $100

Discounted items include men's, women's, and kids' shoes, shirts, shorts, and more, with prices starting from $10. Shop Now at Nordstrom Rack

Tips
  • Although the sale states discounts of up to 45% off, we found deeper discounts within.
  • Shipping adds $7.95, although orders of $100 or more score free shipping.
  Expires 4/12/2020
