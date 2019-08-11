- Create an Account or Login
It's really simple to set up. Create an account or log in to get started.
Macy's takes 25% off a selection of Nike men's, women's, and children's clothing and accessories. (That's the advertised discount – we found even greater savings within). Shipping starts at $10.95, although orders of $49 or more bag free shipping. (In-store pickup may also be available). Deal ends August 10. Shop Now
REI Outlet takes at least 70% off a selection of handpicked items. Choose in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge, or get free shipping on orders of $50 or more. That's the strongest discount we've seen from REI this year. Shop Now
Macy's takes 60% to 80% off select men's clothing and accessories for its Last Act Clearance. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge, or bag free shipping over $75. Shop Now
Proozy offers the adidas Golf Men's Performance Front-Hit Relaxed Cap in Tan/Black for $13.99. Coupon code "DNFREE" bags it for free. With $5.95 for shipping, that's the lowest price we could find by $5. Shop Now
Columbia offers its Columbia Men's Outdoor Elements Hoodie in several colors (Red pictured) for $36.99. Coupon code "65SUM2019" cuts that to $29.59. Plus, Greater Rewards members bag free shipping. (It's free to join.) That's the lowest price we could find by $25. Buy Now
Macy's offers the Alfani Men's Textured Zip-Front Jacket in Bright White or Segovia Mauve for $9.96. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge. That's $11 under last week's mention, $65 off list, and the lowest price we've seen. Buy Now
Macy's discounts a selection of men's clearance T-shirts, with prices starting from $7.33. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge. (Orders of $75 or more bag free shipping.) Shop Now
Macy's offers the Ideology Men's Falon Slide Sandals in several colors (Neon Orange pictured) for $3.23. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $10.95 shipping fee. That's $4 under our mention from three weeks ago, $10 off list, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Macy's offers the Clarks Men's Touareg Vibe Oxford Shoes in Brown or Black for $33.93. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping fee. That's the lowest price we could find by $19. Buy Now
