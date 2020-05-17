Open Offer in New Tab
Belk · 46 mins ago
Nike, adidas, and Under Armour Shoes and Activewear at Belk
30% off
free shipping w/ $49 OR a beauty item

Shop for everything you need to get your workout in gear and get 30% off with coupon code "DESIGNER". Shop Now at Belk

  • Pad your order over $49 or add a beauty item to get free shipping, otherwise shipping is $8.95.
  • Code "DESIGNER"
  • Expires 5/17/2020
    Published 46 min ago
1 comment
charlie415
beware: return shipping is not paid by Belk on return orders
11 min ago