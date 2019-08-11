- Create an Account or Login
Macy's offers the Nike Women's Striped Racerback Tank Top in Blue/Red or White for $22.50. Choose in-store pickup to dodge the $10.95 shipping fee. That's $8 off list and the lowest price we could find. Deal ends August 10. Buy Now
Macy's offers the Nike Men's Logo Hooded Jacket in Blue or Red for $37.50. Choose in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping fee. That's tied with last week's mention and the lowest price we could find by $19. Buy Now
JCPenney offers the Nike Men's Big and Tall Crew-Neck Moisture-Wicking Camo T-Shirt in Grey or Bone for $19.99. Opt for $3.95 ship-to-store pickup to avoid the $8.95 shipping fee. (Pickup is free for orders of $25 or more.) That's $5 off and the lowest price we could find. It's available in big and tall sizes L to 4XL.
Update: The price has dropped to $18.75. Buy Now
Macy's offers the Nike Men's Pro Dri-FIT Compression Shorts in Black or Carbon Heather for $18.75. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge. That's the best price we could find by $4.
Update: Free shipping is now included. Buy Now
adidas via eBay takes an extra 20% off select men's, women's, and kids styles. (The discount applies in cart.) Plus, these orders receive free shipping. Shop Now
Shively Sporting Goods via eBay offers the Champion Men's Double Dry Compression T-Shirt in White for $7.50 with free shipping. That's a buck under our February mention, $19 off, and the best price we could find. Buy Now
Lululemon offers its Lululemon Men's Hustle Pants in Grey for $59 with free shipping. That's a savings of $39 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Lululemon offers its Lululemon Women's Wunder Under High-Rise Foil Tights in Black for $59 with free shipping. That's a savings of $59 off list and the best deal we could find. (For further comparison, it's about the highest discount we see from Lululuemon). Buy Now
Macy's takes 60% to 80% off select men's clothing and accessories for its Last Act Clearance. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge, or bag free shipping over $75. Shop Now
Macy's offers the Alfani Men's Textured Zip-Front Jacket in Bright White or Segovia Mauve for $9.96. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge. That's $11 under last week's mention, $65 off list, and the lowest price we've seen. Buy Now
Macy's discounts a selection of men's clearance T-shirts, with prices starting from $7.33. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge. (Orders of $75 or more bag free shipping.) Shop Now
Macy's offers the Ideology Men's Falon Slide Sandals in several colors (Neon Orange pictured) for $3.23. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $10.95 shipping fee. That's $4 under our mention from three weeks ago, $10 off list, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
JCPenney offers the Nike Men's Flex RN 2018 Running Shoes in several colors (Black/Dark Grey) for $59.49. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $8.95 shipping fee. That's tied with our September mention in another color and the lowest price we could find today by $6. Buy Now
Finish Line via Macy's offers the Nike Men's Downshifter 9 Running Shoes in Red for $40. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge. That's tied with last week's mention and the best price we could find by $5, although most sellers charge over $50. Buy Now
Macy's offers the Nike Men's Bomber Jacket in Armory Blue or Fir/White for $40. Choose in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping fee. That's tied with last week's mention and the lowest price we could find by $40 today. Buy Now
