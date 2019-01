Today only, Dick's Sporting Goods offers the Nike Women's Sportswear Windrunner Jacket in several colors (Royal Tint pictured) for the in-cart price ofwith. That's tied with last week's mention and the lowest price we could find by $12, outside of the mention below. It's available in select sizes from XS to XXL.Note: First time customers at Google Express can grab it for $55.98 with free shipping via coupon code "NEWYEAR19"