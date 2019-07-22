Macy's offers the Nike Women's Renew Rival Sneakers in Black/ White for $40. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $10.95 shipping fee. That is the lowest price we could find by $20. Buy Now
- available in select sizes from 5.5 to 9.5
Finish Line offers the Nike Men's Air Jordan 1 Retro Basketball Shoes in Black for $55. Choose in-store pickup to dodge the $7 shipping fee. That's $35 under the best price we've seen for this style and a current low, also by $35. Buy Now
- They're available in sizes 10.5 to 13.
JCPenney offers the Nike Men's Flex RN 2018 Running Shoes in several colors (Black/Dark Grey) for $59.49. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $8.95 shipping fee. That's tied with our September mention in another color and the lowest price we could find today by $6. Buy Now
- available in select sizes 7 to 14
Macy's offers the Nike Women's Legend React Running Shoes in Black for $45. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping fee. That's the lowest price we could find by about $15. Buy Now
- available in sizes 6.5 to 10
Columbia offers its Columbia Men's Fairbanks 503 Mid Shoes in Ti Grey Steel / Bright Copper or Ti Grey Steel / Bright Copper for $54.98. Coupon code "SAVE70" cuts that to $43.98. Plus, Greater rewards members bag free shipping. (Not a member? It's free to join.) That's the best price we could find by $11. Buy Now
- available in select sizes from 7 to 15
PUMA offers its PUMA Men's Carson 2 New Core Running Shoes in several colors (Charcoal Grey/Black pictured) for $29.99. Coupon code "APPAREL20" cuts the price to $24. With free shipping, that's tied with our May mention as the best deal we've seen. (It's a price low now by $11.) Buy Now
- available in select sizes from 7 to 14
Clarks takes an extra 40% off select men's, women's and kids' shoes for its Summer Clearance Sale via coupon code "FORTY". Plus, all orders bag free shipping. That's the best extra discount we've seen from Clarks this year. Some exclusions may apply.
Update: Shipping is now $6. Order of $50 or more yield free shipping Shop Now
Burlington offers the Timberland Men's Flyroam Pull-On Boots in Black for $39.99 plus $7.99 for shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $64. Buy Now
- Available in sizes 8 to 13
Macy's offers The North Face Men's Vault Backpack in Moab Khaki Camo Print for $33. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge. That's the lowest price we could find by $22. Buy Now
- While Red is pictured, it's only available in Moab Camo at this price
- padded sleeve for up to a 15" laptop
- side mesh pockets
- front pocket
Macy's offers the Weatherproof Vintage Men's Stretch Twill Pants in Navy for $11.96. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge. That's $58 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- Available in 36x32 only
Macy's takes 30% to 60% off a selection of bedding, luggage, kitchen items, and more via coupon code "3DAY" during its 3-Day Home Event. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge. (Orders of $75 or more bag free shipping.) Deal ends July 24. Shop Now
Macy's takes 25% to 50% off a selection of men's shoes as part of its Shoe Clearance Sale. Opt for in-store pickup, where possible, to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge. (Orders of $75 or more bag free shipping.) Shop Now
Amazon offers Prime members the Nike Men's Performance Cushion Crew Training Socks 3-Pack in Black/White for $7.43 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $4. Buy Now
- They're available in size L only (which fits shoe sizes 8 to 12)
Macy's offers the Nike Men's Dry Woven Training Pants in Olive for $27.50. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $10.95 shipping fee. That's the lowest price we could find by $16. Buy Now
- available in sizes S to XL
JCPenney offers the Nike Men's Dri-FIT Heather Tee in several colors (Black pictured) for $14.99. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $8.95 shipping fee. That's a saving of $10 off list and tied with our mention from a week ago as the lowest price we've seen. Buy Now
- available in select sizes S to XXL
Macy's offers the Nike Men's Dry Woven Training Jacket in Olive for $32.50. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping fee. That's tied with our May mention and the lowest price we could find today by $10. Buy Now
- available in sizes S to XL
