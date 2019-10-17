New
Nordstrom Rack · 11 mins ago
Nike Women's Flex Trainer 8 Premium Wide Sneakers
$55 $70
$8 shipping

That's $15 off and the best deal we could find in wide sizes. Buy Now at Nordstrom Rack

Features
  • Available in Black/White or Igloo in select wide sizes from 5 to 10.
↑ less
Buy from Nordstrom Rack
Share
Open Direct Link
Email
Facebook
Twitter
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 11 min ago
  • Popularity: 0/5
All Deals Shoes Nordstrom Rack Nike
Women's Athletic
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register