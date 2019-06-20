New
Rakuten · 18 mins ago
$76 $90
free shipping
Shoebacca via Rakuten offers the Nike Women's Air Huarache City Casual Shoes for $89.95. Coupon code "SHB13" cuts that price to $76.46. With free shipping, that's $6 under our October mention and the lowest price we could find by $24. Buy Now
- Available in select sizes 5.5 to 9.5
6pm · 1 mo ago
Nike Men's Shoes at 6pm
At least 50% off
6pm continues to take at least 50% off a selection of Nike men's shoes. Shipping adds $3.95, although orders of $50 or more bag free shipping. That's tied with last week's mention as the best sale we've seen on Nike shoes at 6pm. Shop Now
JCPenney · 2 days ago
Nike Men's Benassi JDI Slide Sandals
$19 $25
free same-day pickup at JCPenney
JCPenney offers the Nike Men's Benassi JDI Slide Sandals in several colors (Black/White pictured) for $18.75. Opt for same-day in-store pickup, where available, to avoid the $8.95 shipping fee. That's a buck under our mention from three weeks ago and the lowest price we could find today by $1. Buy Now
- It's also available in women's in several colors for the same price.
- available in sizes 7 to 13
6pm · 5 days ago
6pm Clearance Sale
At least 70% off
free shipping w/ $50
6pm takes at least 70% off a selection of clothing, shoes, and accessories for its Clearance Sale. Shipping adds $3.95, but orders of $50 or more bag free shipping (as do orders of two items or more). Shop Now
Rockport · 1 day ago
2 Pairs of Rockport Men's or Women's Shoes
$89
free shipping
Rockport offers two select pairs of men's or women's shoes for $89 via coupon code "2FOR89DEAL". Plus, the same code bags free shipping. (Shipping typically adds $5 on orders of $125 or less.) That's tied with our mention from March as a savings of up to $289. Choose from over a hundred eligible styles, including boat shoes, sneakers, loafers, and sandals. Buy Now
Finish Line · 1 wk ago
Finish Line End of Season Sale
Up to 60% off
free shipping w/ $75
Finish Line continues to take up to 60% off a selection of men's, women's, and kids' shoes during its End of Season Sale. Shipping adds $7, although orders of $75 or more bag free shipping. Save on styles from Nike, Reebok, adidas, Converse, and more. Shop Now
Macy's · 22 hrs ago
Macy's Shoe Clearance
25% to 50% off
free shipping w/ $75
Macy's takes 25% to 50% off a selection of men's shoes as part of its Shoe Clearance Sale. Opt for in-store pickup, where possible, to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge. (Orders of $75 or more bag free shipping.) Shop Now
Rakuten · 1 day ago
MCombo 40x80" Polycarbonate Window Awning
$52 $70
free shipping
MCombo via Rakuten offers its MCombo 40x80" Polycarbonate Window Awning for $64.90. Coupon code "HOME20" cuts it to $51.92. With free shipping, that's $5 under last month's mention and the best deal we could find for a similar awning by $11. Buy Now
Rakuten · 9 hrs ago
Rakuten coupon
Extra 15% off sitewide
free shipping
Rakuten takes an extra 15% off select items sitewide via coupon code "SAVE15". Plus, many orders bag free shipping. That's tied with last week's mention as the best general discount Rakuten has offered. Deal ends June 18. Shop Now
- $60 maximum discount
- limit one redemption per household
Rakuten · 3 days ago
Yescom 16 x 16-Foot Square Sun Shade Sail
$32
free shipping
YescomUSA via Rakuten offers its Yescom 16 x 16-Foot Square Sun Shade Sail in Desert Sand for $39.90. Apply coupon code "HOME20" to sail that away to $31.92. With free shipping, that's $58 off and the lowest price we could find, although we saw it for $2 less three weeks ago. Buy Now
- You must be signed in to apply the coupon; it can be used once per account
- rust-proof galvanized corner tension rings
- 4 heavy-duty carabiners and nylon rope
Rakuten · 5 hrs ago
Unlocked Google Pixel XL 128GB Android Smartphone
$170 $200
free shipping
ProElectronics Distributing via Rakuten offers the Unlocked Google Pixel XL 128GB Android Smartphone in Black or Silver for $199.95. Coupon code "SAVE15" drops that to $169.96. With free shipping, that's $31 under our mention from two weeks ago (which included a $31 store credit) and the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best deal now by $24, although some retailers charge over $200.)
Update: Price corrected. Buy Now
- 5.5" 2560x1440 (1440p) AMOLED touchscreen
- Snapdragon 821 2.4 GHz quad-core processor
- 4GB RAM
- 128GB internal storage
- 12.3MP rear camera with f/2.0 aperture & HDR+, 8MP front camera
- 4K video capture
- Android 7.1 (Nougat)
- GSM / CDMA unlocked
JCPenney · 1 wk ago
Nike Men's Dri-FIT Heather T-Shirt
$15 $25
pickup at JCPenney
JCPenney offers the Nike Men's Dri-FIT Heather Tee in several colors (Black pictured) for $14.99. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $8.95 shipping fee. That's a savings of $10 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- available in select sizes S to XXL
JCPenney · 1 wk ago
Nike Men's Dri-FIT Pullover Hoodie
$30 $50
pickup at JCPenney
JCPenney offers the Nike Men's Moisture-Wicking Pullover Hoodie in Charcoal for $29.99. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $8.95 shipping fee. That's the lowest price we could find by $12. Buy Now
- available in sizes M to XL
JCPenney · 1 wk ago
Nike Men's Cotton Graphic T-Shirt
$19
free same-day pickup at JCPenney
JCPenney offers the Nike Mens Cotton Graphic T-Shirt in several colors (Mystic Green pictured) for $18.75. Opt for free same-day pickup to avoid the $8.95 shipping charge. That's $6 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- available in sizes from S to XXL
JCPenney · 3 wks ago
Nike Men's Academy Training Top
$19
free same-day pickup at JCPenney
JCPenney offers the Nike Men's Academy Training Top for $18.75. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $8.95 shipping fee. That's the lowest price we could find by $13. Buy Now
- Zappos charges the same for a very similar version
- available in sizes S to XXL
- available in Black or Game Royal
