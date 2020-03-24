Open Offer in New Tab
Nordstrom Rack · 28 mins ago
Nike Women's 7/8 Yoga Training Tights
$36 in cart $65
free shipping w/ $89

That's the lowest price we could find by $10. Buy Now at Nordstrom Rack

Tips
  • Add them to your cart to see this price.
  • They're available in Black or Blue in select sizes from XS to XL.
  • Shipping adds $7.95, or get free shipping with $89.
