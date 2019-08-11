- Create an Account or Login
Macy's takes 25% off a selection of Nike swimwear. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge. (Orders of $75 or more bag free shipping.) Shop Now
Macy's offers the Nike Men's Glow Diverge Quick-Dry Printed 9" E-Board Swim Trunks in Blue Fury or Orange Pulse for $23.20. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge. That's the best price we could find by $6. Buy Now
Macy's offers the Nike Women's Colorblocked Dri-FIT Rash Guard in White for $24. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge. That's $24 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now
Heroh via Amazon offers the Page One Men's Quick Dry Swim Trunks in several colors (A8#color pictured) from $23.99. Coupon code "C7SX3AI7" cuts the starting price to $13.19. With free shipping for Prime members, that's at least $11 off and the lowest price we could find, although we saw them for a buck less two weeks ago. Shop Now
Yigou via Amazon offers the Feoya Men's Swim Jammers in several colors (Black-f pictured) for $17.99. Coupon code "50SAAGDI" cuts that to $8.99. With free shipping for Prime members, that's $9 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Macy's takes 25% to 50% off a selection of men's shoes as part of its Shoe Clearance Sale. Opt for in-store pickup, where possible, to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge. (Orders of $75 or more bag free shipping.) Shop Now
Macy's offers the Tasso Elba Men's 100% Linen 2-Button Blazer in several colors (Natural pictured) for $119.50. Coupon code "FLASH" cuts it to $29.88. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping fee. That's $20 under our mention from two weeks ago, $90 off list, and the best price we've seen. Buy Now
Macy's offers a selection of kitchen items for $10 or less. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge. Shop Now
Macy's offers the Levi's Men's 550 Relaxed Fit Jeans in several colors (Rinse pictured) for $24.99. Choose in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping fee. That's the lowest price we could find by $9. Buy Now
