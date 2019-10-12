Personalize your DealNews Experience
Save up to $264 on a selection of men's, women's, and kids' shoes. Shop Now at Proozy
That's the lowest price we could find by $7. Buy Now at Nike
That's $4 under our March mention and the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best deal today by $7.) Buy Now at Nordstrom Rack
That's the best we've seen and a low by $8 today. Buy Now at JCPenney
That's the best price we could find by $9. Buy Now at Kohl's
Save on men's, women's, and kids' styles from Nike, adidas, New Balance, and more.
Update: Select items receive an additional 25% off in cart. Shop Now at Dick's Sporting Goods
Save on shoes, accessories, bedding, and more. Plus, score free shipping with no minimum purchase requirement. (You usually have to spend $99 to get free shipping, so that's an additional $8 savings for many items.) Shop Now at Nordstrom Rack
Discounted brands include Sperry, Red Wing, UGG, and Merrell. Shop Now at Sierra
Save on a selection of men's, women's, and kids' shoes, clothing, and accessories. Shop Now at Timberland
Save on men's and women's jackets and vests. Shop Now at Proozy
That's a $17 low, and the best price we've seen for a single pair. Buy Now at Proozy
That's the lowest price we could find by $8. Buy Now at Proozy
That's the lowest price we could find by $5. Buy Now at Proozy
Nike is nearly always excluded from coupons everywhere, and stacking these discounts makes for savings up to 65% off. Need I say more? Just do it. Shop Now at Macy's
That's the lowest price we could find by $5. Buy Now at JCPenney
That's $7 under our August mention and $21 less than buying via another storefront today. Buy Now at eBay
That's the lowest price we could find by $91. Buy Now at Eyedictive
