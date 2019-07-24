- Create an Account or Login
- Select your Interests
- Toggle your Interests On/Off
It's really simple to set up. Create an account or log in to get started.
It's really simple to set up. Create an account or log in to get started.
JCPenney offers the Nike Quest Men's Lace-Up Running Shoes in Black or Blue Force for $52.49. Opt for pickup at JCPenney to avoid the $8.95 shipping fee. That's the lowest price we could find by $3, although most charge $59.99 or more. Buy Now
Finish Line offers the Nike Men's Air Jordan 1 Retro Basketball Shoes in Black for $55. Choose in-store pickup to dodge the $7 shipping fee. That's $35 under the best price we've seen for this style and a current low, also by $35. Buy Now
Macy's offers the Nike Men's Tanjun Sneakers in White for $30. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $10.95 shipping fee. That is the lowest price we could find by $20. Buy Now
JCPenney offers the Nike Men's Flex RN 2018 Running Shoes in several colors (Black/Dark Grey) for $59.49. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $8.95 shipping fee. That's tied with our September mention in another color and the lowest price we could find today by $6. Buy Now
Macy's offers the Nike Women's Roshe One Casual Sneakers in Pink for $45. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge. That's the best price we could find by at least $8, although most stores charge $75 or more. (We saw them for $5 less in our April mention.) Buy Now
Macy's discounts a selection of big brand sneakers, with prices starting from $25. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge. (Orders of $75 or more bag free shipping.) Shop Now
Converse offers its Converse Unisex Chuck Taylor All Star Seasonal Colors Low-Top Shoes in several colors (Blue Hero pictured) for $25 via coupon code "COLOR". Plus, Converse members receive free shipping. (It's free to join.) That's the lowest price we could find by $3, although we saw them for $4 less in January. They're available in select men's sizes from 3 to 13 and women's sizes 5 to 15. Buy Now
Joe's New Balance Outlet takes 65% off select New Balance men's and women's shoes via coupon code "ODDSNENDS" as part of its Odds n' Ends Sale. (The coupon applies to the original retail price.) Plus, the same coupon bags free shipping. Shop Now
Clarks takes an extra 40% off select men's, women's and kids' shoes for its Summer Clearance Sale via coupon code "FORTY". Plus, all orders bag free shipping. That's the best extra discount we've seen from Clarks this year. Some exclusions may apply.
Update: Shipping is now $6. Order of $50 or more yield free shipping Shop Now
JCPenney discounts a selection of St. John's Bay Women's Shirts with prices starting from $2.37 via coupon code "BLAC43". Opt for $3.95 ship-to-store pickup to avoid the $8.95 shipping fee, (Free same-day pickup may also be available). That's a savings of at least $15 off list and the lowest prices we could find. Shop Now
JCPenney offers the Dockers Men's Hanging Travel Kit in Tan or Black for $27.99. Coupon code "BLAC43" cuts that to $19.59. Opt for same-day pickup to avoid the $8.95 shipping charge. That's the lowest price we could find by $6, although we saw it for $2 less a month ago. Buy Now
JCPenney offers a range of its JCPenney Home Light-Filtering Cordless Cellular Shade in several colors and sizes (Eggnog pictured) from $14 via coupon code "BLAC43". In-store pickup is available for $3.95. That's $3 under last week's mention, up to $62 off, and the lowest price we could find. Shop Now
JCPenney offers the Outdoor Oasis 10x10-Foot Outdoor Gazebo for $224.99. Coupon code "BLAC43" cuts the price to $157.49. With free shipping, that's $593 off list and tied with last week's mention as the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Macy's offers the Nike Men's Logo Hooded Jacket in Blue or Red for $37.50. Choose in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping fee. That's the lowest price we could find by $20. Buy Now
Proozy offers the Nike Men's CK Racer Shoes in Thunder Blue for $37.99. Coupon code "DNDEAL" bags free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $6. Buy Now
Macy's offers the Nike Men's Dry Woven Training Pants in Olive for $27.50. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $10.95 shipping fee. That's the lowest price we could find by $16. Buy Now
JCPenney offers the Nike Men's Dri-FIT Heather Tee in several colors (Black pictured) for $14.99. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $8.95 shipping fee. That's a saving of $10 off list and tied with our mention from a week ago as the lowest price we've seen. Buy Now
Sign In or Register