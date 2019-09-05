Personalize your DealNews Experience
That's the lowest price we could find in any color by $17. Buy Now
JCPenney offers the Nike Men's Flex RN 2018 Running Shoes in several colors (Black/Dark Grey) for $59.49. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $8.95 shipping fee. That's tied with our September mention in another color and the lowest price we could find today by $6. Buy Now
Kohl's offers the Nike Men's Renew Arena Running Shoes in several colors (Red Platinum pictured) for $37.50 plus $8.95 for shipping. That's tied with last week's mention and the lowest price we could find by $4, although most stores charge $56 or more. Buy Now
That's the lowest price we could find by $34, although we saw them for $11 less in March. Buy Now
That's the lowest price we could find by $11, although we saw them for $2 less in July. Buy Now
Amazon takes up to 50% off a selection of men's, women's, and kids' shoes at Amazon Outlet, with prices starting at $6.13. Plus, Amazon Prime members bag free shipping. Save on Crocs, adidas, Clarks, Under Armour, and more. Shop Now
Finish Line via Macy's takes 40% to 60% off select men's, women's, and kids' shoes as part of its End of Season Sale. Choose in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping fee, or get free shipping with orders of $49 or more. Shop Now
Columbia offers the Columbia Men's Vent Cush Flip Sandals in Black or Blue for $17.90. Coupon code "60OFF" cuts that to $14.32. Plus, Greater Rewards members receive free shipping. (Not a member? It's free to sign up.) That's tied with our mention from three weeks ago, $16 off, and the best price we could find. Buy Now
Amazon offers the Rockport Men's 7100 Prowalker Sneakers in Black Burnish or Sport White for $48.93 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $15, although we saw them for $9 less in red last month. Buy Now
Macy's takes 60% to 80% off select men's clothing and accessories for its Last Act Clearance. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge, or bag free shipping over $75. Shop Now
At Macy's, spend $100 or more on select men's apparel, and take an extra 50% off. (Eligible items are as marked; discount appears in-cart.) Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $10.95 shipping fee, or spend $49 or more (after discount) to bag free shipping. Deal ends September 5. Shop Now
That's tied with last week's mention and the lowest price we could find by $8 today. Buy Now
Macy's takes at least 70%off select men's suit separates and sport coats. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping fee, or get free shipping with orders of $75 or more. Shop Now
Kohl's offers the Nike Men's Dri-FIT Colorblock Soccer Top in several colors (Obsidian Opti Yellow pictured) for $12 plus $8.95 for shipping. That's tied with last week's mention and the lowest price we could find by $13 today. Buy Now
That's the lowest price we could find by $8. Buy Now
Macy's offers the Nike Men's Contend 2.0 Colorblocked 9" Volley Swim Trunks in several colors (Monsoon Navy pictured) for $10.93. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $10.95 shipping fee. That is $20 under our May mention and is the lowest price we could find by $24. Buy Now
Nordstrom offers the Nike Men's Pro Tights in several styles (Athletic Black pictured) for $17.49 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $15. Buy Now
