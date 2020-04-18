Personalize your DealNews Experience
Save on a variety of activewear, with prices starting from $15. Shop Now at JCPenney
A savings of $20+ on a top brand is always welcome. Buy Now at Kohl's
Save on a wide variety of styles for men and boys. Shop Now at Eastbay
That's $23 less than Nike's direct price. Buy Now at Hibbett Sports
It's the lowest price you'll pay in any color by at least $11.
Update: It's now $34. Buy Now at Olympia Sports
Save on Calvin Klein, Cole Haan, Tommy Hilfiger, Champion, Reebok, PUMA, and more. Men's jeans start at $39.97, women's dresses at $16.97, men's T-shirts at $14.97, and women's jackets at $20.98. Shop Now at Nordstrom Rack
Save on tons of markdowns for men, women, and kids. Shop Now at Old Navy
That's the best price we could find by $47. Buy Now at eBay
Save on a selection of men's, women's, and girls' styles. Shop Now at Lululemon
That's a $34 savings and the best price we've seen for a Stafford dress shirt. Buy Now at JCPenney
Save on shoes and activewear for the whole family, with prices starting as low as $5. Shop Now at JCPenney
That's $18 under our mention from two weeks ago and the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best price we could find today by $19.) Buy Now at JCPenney
Save on apparel, shoes, accessories, home goods, and more. Shop Now at JCPenney
Shop t-shirts from $8, hats from $18, jerseys from $25, and hoodies from $30 after savings. Shop Now at Dick's Sporting Goods
Excluding shipping, that's the lowest price we could find by $16. Buy Now at Kohl's
It's the best price we could find by $18. Buy Now at Kohl's
That's the lowest price we could find by $6. Buy Now at Macy's
