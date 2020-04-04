Personalize your DealNews Experience
- Create an Account or Login
- Select your Interests
- Toggle your Interests On/Off
It's really simple to set up. Create an account or log in to get started.
It's really simple to set up. Create an account or log in to get started.
Please close this dialog and try and again
That's $28 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Proozy
Save on shoes, apparel, and accessories. Shop Now at Nordstrom Rack
That's the lowest price we could find by $41. Buy Now at Dick's Sporting Goods
That's $5 less than our mention from three weeks ago and the lowest price we could find by $25 today. Buy Now at Eastbay
That's $23 less than Nike's direct price. Buy Now at Hibbett Sports
In response to closing its retail stores, Nordstrom Rack now cuts an extra 20% off all online orders
and is shipping them for free. After the extra savings, deals start at around $30, which is super cheap for a pair of Birkenstocks! Shop Now at Nordstrom Rack
Most of the discounts are on shoes, but there's also a large selection of activewear starting at $14. Shop Now at eBay
Save on nearly 30 items on sale. Shop Now at Birkenstock
That's tied as the lowest price we've seen and the best price we could find today by $23. Buy Now at Reebok
That's the best price we could find by $5. Buy Now at Proozy
That's the lowest price we could find today by $19 and the lowest price we've seen. Buy Now at Proozy
That's $56 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Proozy
That's a savings of $26 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Proozy
It's $77 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at JCPenney
That's the lowest price we could find by $17. Buy Now at Nordstrom Rack
That's the best price we could find by $21. Buy Now at Kohl's
That's the lowest price we could find by $21. Buy Now at Hibbett Sports
Sign In or Register