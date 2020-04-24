Personalize your DealNews Experience
That's $12 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Dick's Sporting Goods
Stock up on these hard to find items in sets of two or more and a wide range of styles, patterns, and colors.
Update: The price has increased to $16.99. Shop Now at zulily
That's the best price we could find by $47. Buy Now at eBay
Find deep discounts on a variety of watches, bags, belts, and more. Shop Now at Fossil
These face shields can be used as neck gaiters or masks. They're at least a buck under what Amazon vendors are charging, and these ship in a week from the U.S. (Many vendors cannot ship until May or June.) Buy Now at eBay
Staying active and stimulated during lockdown is going to be vital, stock up on everything you need from outdoor gear and sporting goods to general fitness apparel. Shop Now at Dick's Sporting Goods
Save up to half on treadmills, stationary bikes, elliptical machines, rowers, climbers, and more. Shop Now at Dick's Sporting Goods
Stock up on shoes for those daily runs and walks, plus clothing for all the family, sports, and outdoors items. Shop Now at Dick's Sporting Goods
Need a new quarantivity? Pedal your way through these trying times, at a safe distance from others of course, and maybe even gain a new lifetime hobby, when you order one of these discounted bikes. Shop Now at Dick's Sporting Goods
That's $44 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Nike
A savings of $20+ on a top brand is always welcome. Buy Now at Kohl's
That's $30 off. Buy Now at Nike
It's the lowest price you'll pay in any color by at least $11.
Update: It's now $34. Buy Now at Olympia Sports
