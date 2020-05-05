Personalize your DealNews Experience

That's the best price we could find by $19. Buy Now at Macy's
Most stores charge at least $34 for comparable Nike tights.
Update: Free shipping is now only available for orders $29.99 or more; otherwise, it costs $7.99. Buy Now at Olympia Sports
Time to get to the great outdoors! Save on hundreds of items including apparel, tents, backpacking items, and more. Shop Now at CampSaver
Clothe the whole family for super cheap. If your kid "needs" to wear the hottest brands, this is a great opportunity to keep them happy without breaking the bank. Shop Now at Belk
Salomon is a highly respected brand and there are dozens of great deals on men's and women's hiking boots, trail running shoes and more. Shop Now at REI
Men's jerseys start from $12 while women's shorts start from the same. Shop Now at Kohl's
There's massive discounts on men's suit separates here, including big name brands like Tommy Hilfiger, Michael Kors, Kenneth Cole, Calvin Klein, DKNY, Hugo Boss, and Lauren Ralph Lauren. Men's pants start at $7, dress shirts start at $9, and men's sport coats at $30. Shop Now at Macy's
Save on clothing, accessories, home items, and more. Shop Now at Macy's
Reward the kids for not maiming each other in quarantine, and save some cash, too. Shop Now at Macy's
Shopping for Mother's Day? There are huge discounts here on skincare items and fragrance gift sets. Shop Now at Macy's
That's $7 below our mention from last November and the best price we can find now by $19.
Update: Free shipping is now only available for orders $49.99 or more; otherwise, it costs $7.99. Buy Now at Olympia Sports
That's $8 under our mention from last week and the lowest price we could find now by $19. Buy Now at Olympia Sports
That's a savings of $25 off list. Buy Now at Nike
A savings of $20+ on a top brand is always welcome. Buy Now at Kohl's
