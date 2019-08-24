Personalize your DealNews Experience
Proozy offers the Nike Men's Tessen Sneakers in Grey or Olive for $35.99. Plus, coupon code "PZYSHIP" bags free shipping. That's tied with our mention from last week and the lowest price price we could find by $10. They're available in sizes 7 to 11. Buy Now
JCPenney offers the Nike Men's Flex RN 2018 Running Shoes in several colors (Black/Dark Grey) for $59.49. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $8.95 shipping fee. That's tied with our September mention in another color and the lowest price we could find today by $6. Buy Now
Amazon offers the Cole Haan Men's Nantucket Loafers in several colors (Gray Canvas/Blue Leather pictured) from $28.22 with free shipping. That's up to $32 off and the best price we could find. Shop Now
CraFeel via Amazon offers the Tuobuqu Men's Orthotic Flip Flops in several colors with prices starting at $23.99. Coupon code "51IS9WHB" drops that starting price to $11.76. With free shipping for Prime members, that's at least $12 off and the lowest price we could find. Shop Now
Clarks takes up to 60% off select men's, women's, and kids' shoe styles for its Private Sale. Shipping starts at $6 but orders of $50 or more bag free shipping. Deal ends August 21. Shop Now
Cole Haan takes an extra 40% off select men's and women's shoes, coats, bags, and accessories via coupon code "EXTRA40" during its End of Summer Sale. (Prices are as marked.) Plus, all orders bag free shipping. Shop Now
Proozy takes an extra 50% off a selection of Oakley sunglasses via coupon code "DN50". Plus, all orders receive free shipping. Choose from just over a dozen of men's, unisex, or youth styles, with prices starting at $59 after code. Shop Now
Proozy offers the Superfeet Unisex Insoles in Charcoal for $29.99. Add two pairs to your cart and apply coupon code "DN24" to cut the price to $24. With $5.95 for shipping, that's $2 under our mention from last month and the lowest price we could find today by $24. Buy Now
Proozy offers the Chaps Men's Fleece Flannel 1/4-Zip Jacket in several colors for $9.99. Coupon code "DN999" bags free shipping. That's a $46 savings and the lowest price we could find, although we saw this for a buck less in June. Buy Now
Proozy offers the Titleist Men's Tour Sports Mesh Hat in several colors (White/Aqua pictured) for $14.99. Coupon code "DN14" cuts that to $14. With $5.95 for shipping, that's the lowest price we could find by $9, although we saw it for $3 less in February. It's available in sizes S to XL. Buy Now
Macy's offers the Nike Men's Bomber Jacket in Armory Blue or Fir/White for $40. Choose in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping fee. That's tied with last week's mention and the lowest price we could find by $40 today. Buy Now
JCPenney offers the Nike Men's Dri-FIT Heather Tee in several colors (Black pictured) for $14.99. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $8.95 shipping fee. That's a saving of $10 off list and tied with our mention from a week ago as the lowest price we've seen. Buy Now
Macy's offers the Nike Men's Logo Hooded Jacket in Blue or Red for $37.50. Choose in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping fee. That's tied with our mention from two weeks ago and the lowest price we could find by $20. Buy Now
JCPenney offers the Nike Men's Big and Tall Crew-Neck Moisture-Wicking Camo T-Shirt in Grey or Bone for $19.99. Opt for $3.95 ship-to-store pickup to avoid the $8.95 shipping fee. (Pickup is free for orders of $25 or more.) That's $5 off and the lowest price we could find. It's available in big and tall sizes L to 4XL. Buy Now
