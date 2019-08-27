Personalize your DealNews Experience
Proozy offers the Nike Men's Tanjun Running Shoes for $37.99. Coupon code "DN3799" bags free shipping. That's $2 under our June mention and the lowest price we could find now by about $11. Buy Now
JCPenney offers the Nike Men's Flex RN 2018 Running Shoes in several colors (Black/Dark Grey) for $59.49. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $8.95 shipping fee. That's tied with our September mention in another color and the lowest price we could find today by $6. Buy Now
Proozy offers the Nike Men's Tessen Sneakers in Grey or Olive for $35.99. Plus, coupon code "PZYSHIP" bags free shipping. That's tied with our mention from last week and the lowest price price we could find by $10. They're available in sizes 7 to 11. Buy Now
Amazon offers the Cole Haan Men's Nantucket Loafers in several colors (Gray Canvas/Blue Leather pictured) from $28.22 with free shipping. That's up to $32 off and the best price we could find. Shop Now
Cole Haan takes an extra 40% off select men's and women's shoes, coats, bags, and accessories via coupon code "EXTRA40" during its End of Summer Sale. (Prices are as marked.) Plus, all orders bag free shipping. Shop Now
ASICS via Rakuten offers its ASICS Tiger Men's Gel-Lyte MT Shoes in Chestnut/Hunter Green or Black/White for $44.99. Coupon code "APPAREL20" cuts that to $35.99. With free shipping, that's tied with our mention from two weeks ago as $94 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now
CraFeel via Amazon offers the Tuobuqu Men's Orthotic Flip Flops in several colors with prices starting at $23.99. Coupon code "51IS9WHB" drops that starting price to $11.76. With free shipping for Prime members, that's at least $12 off and the lowest price we could find. Shop Now
Proozy offers the Reebok Men's Performance T-Shirt and Mesh Shorts Set in several colors (Black/Grey pictured) for $12.99. Coupon code "DN1299" bags free shipping. That's $4 under last month's mention, a savings of $48, and the best deal we could find. Buy Now
Proozy offers two pairs of IZOD Men's Trekker Casual Pants in several colors (Chino pictured) for $55.98. Coupon code "DNBOGO" cuts that to $27.99 (the normal price for one pair). With $5.95 for shipping, that's $111 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now
Proozy offers the PGA Tour Men's Stretch Polo Shirt in several colors for $9.95. Coupon code "DN995" bags free shipping. That's $2 less per-shirt than our July mention and the lowest price we could find now by $8. Buy Now
Proozy takes an extra 50% off a selection of Oakley sunglasses via coupon code "DN50". Plus, all orders receive free shipping. Choose from just over a dozen of men's, unisex, or youth styles, with prices starting at $59 after code. Shop Now
Nike takes an extra 20% off select men's, women's, and kids' sale styles via coupon code "SAVE20". Plus, Nike+ members receive free shipping. (Not a member? It's free to join.) Some exclusions apply. Shop Now
Macy's offers the Nike Men's Bomber Jacket in Armory Blue or Fir/White for $40. Choose in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping fee. That's tied with last week's mention and the lowest price we could find by $40 today. Buy Now
JCPenney offers the Nike Men's Dri-FIT Heather Tee in several colors (Black pictured) for $14.99. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $8.95 shipping fee. That's a saving of $10 off list and tied with our mention from a week ago as the lowest price we've seen. Buy Now
Macy's offers the Nike Men's Logo Hooded Jacket in Blue or Red for $37.50. Choose in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping fee. That's tied with our mention from two weeks ago and the lowest price we could find by $20. Buy Now
