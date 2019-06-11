New
Rakuten · 49 mins ago
$40 $100
free shipping
Lyons Trading via Rakuten offers the Nike Men's Tanjun Racer Running Shoes in several colors (Black/Solar pictured) for $49.99. Coupon code "APPAREL20" drops that to $39.99. With free shipping, that's the best price we could find by about $20, although some sizes sell for upwards of $90. Buy Now
- available in select sizes 7 to 11
Related Offers
6pm · 1 mo ago
Nike Men's Shoes at 6pm
At least 50% off
6pm continues to take at least 50% off a selection of Nike men's shoes. Shipping adds $3.95, although orders of $50 or more bag free shipping. That's tied with last week's mention as the best sale we've seen on Nike shoes at 6pm. Shop Now
Macy's · 1 wk ago
Nike Men's LeBron Witness II Basketball Sneakers
$80 $90
free shipping
Macy's offers the Nike Men's LeBron Witness II Basketball Sneakers in Black/White/Red for $89.99. In-cart the price falls to $80. With free shipping, that's the lowest price we could find by $10. Buy Now
Features
- sizes 8 to 13
JackRabbit · 2 wks ago
Nike Zoom Shoes at JackRabbit
Up to 40% off
free shipping
Save at least $7 on a selection of men's and women's
JackRabbit takes up to 40% off a selection of Nike men's and women's running shoes, with prices starting from $74.98, as listed below. Plus, all orders receive free shipping. The deals:
- Men's or Women's Nike Air Zoom Structure 22 Running Shoes for $74.98 (low by at least $9)
- Men's or Women's Nike Air Zoom Vomero 14 Running Shoes for $89.98 (Men's Blue/White pictured; low by at least $8)
- Men's or Women's Nike Zoom Fly Flyknit Running Shoes for $96.98 ($at least $7 less than most stores charge)
Kohl's · 2 wks ago
Nike Men's Benassi JDI Slide Sandals
$20
free shipping
Kohl's offers the Nike Men's Benassi JDI Slide Sandals in several colors (Black pictured) for $19.99. Choose in-store pickup to avoid the $8.95 shipping fee. (Several stores are matching, including Zappos, Amazon in select sizes, and Big 5) That's the lowest price we could find by $5. Buy Now
Features
- available in select sizes from 7 to 15
Finish Line · 4 days ago
Finish Line End of Season Sale
up to 60% off
$7 shipping
Finish Line takes up to 60% off a selection of men's, women's, and kids' shoes during its End of Season Sale. Shipping adds $7, although orders of $30 or more bag free shipping. Save on styles from Nike, Reebok, adidas, Converse, and more. Shop Now
Amazon · 1 day ago
Centipede Demon Adults' Water Shoes
from $4 $15
free shipping w/ Prime
Centipede Demon via Amazon offers its Centipede Demon Adults' Water Shoes in several styles (Triangle pictured) from $7.99. Coupon code "509RIS76" drops the starting price to $3.99. With free shipping for Prime members, that's $5 under our mention from last July, at least $8 off, and the best price we could find. Shop Now
Features
- available in select sizes from women's 4.5/5.5 to 14/15 and men's 3/4 to 12/13
Kohl's · 1 day ago
Columbia Men's Bugaboot III Waterproof Winter Boots
$33 $110
$9 shipping
Kohl's offers the Columbia Men's Bugaboot III Waterproof Boots in Titanium or Cordovan for $33 plus $8.95 for shipping. That's $22 under our mention from a month ago (which included a $10 store credit) and the lowest price we've seen. (It's $28 less than most retailers charge.) They're available at this price in select regular and wide sizes from 7 to 13. (Some size/color options cost more.) Buy Now
Ends Today
Amazon · 5 hrs ago
Running and Performance Footwear at Amazon
from $29
free shipping
Today only, Amazon offers a selection of running and performance footwear, with prices starting from $29. Plus, all orders bag free shipping. Shop Now
Tips
- includes brands such as PUMA, adidas, Reebok, and New Balance
Rakuten · 4 days ago
Ray-Ban Men's Vintage Caravan Gradient Sunglasses
$60 $168
free shipping
Fashion Group via Rakuten offers the Ray-Ban Men's Vintage Caravan Gradient Sunglasses in Bronze Copper frame and Blue Brown Lens for $74.99. Apply coupon code "APPAREL20" to drop that to $59.99. With free shipping, that's the lowest price we could find by $10 and the best price we've seen, although most charge $144 or more. Buy Now
Features
- 100% UV protection
- storage case and cleaning cloth
Rakuten · 4 days ago
Ray-Ban Unisex Vintage Round Gradient Sunglasses
$46 $188
free shipping
AreaTrend via Rakuten offers the Ray-Ban Unisex Vintage Round Gradient Sunglasses in Black for $57.99. Coupon code "APPAREL20" cuts that to $46.39. With free shipping, that's the lowest price we could find by $14, although most charge $90 or more. Buy Now
Rakuten · 3 days ago
Burberry Men's Polo Shirts at Rakuten
$80 $195
free shipping
Walk into Fashion via Rakuten offers a selection of Burberry Men's Polo Shirts for $99.95. Coupon code "APPAREL20" drops that to $79.96. Plus, you'll receive $4.74 in Rakuten points. With free shipping, and thanks to the Rakuten points, that's tied with our April mention and the best deal we could find today by $82. Buy Now
Features
- available in select sizes S to XXL
Rakuten · 4 days ago
ASICS Men's Hypergel-Kan Running Shoes
$44 $150
free shipping
ASICS via Rakuten offers the ASICS Men's Hypergel-Kan Running Shoes for $54.99. Coupon code "APPAREL20" drops that to $43.99. With free shipping, that's $3 under our mention from last week and the lowest price we could find today by $21, although most stores charge about $100 or more. Buy Now
JCPenney · 17 hrs ago
Nike Men's Dri-Fit T-Shirt
$20 $25
free same-day pickup at JCPenney
JCPenney offers the Nike Men's Dri-Fit T-Shirt in several colors (Light Game Royal Heather pictured) for $19.99. Opt for same-day pickup, where available, to avoid the $8.95 shipping fee. That's the best price we could find by $5. Buy Now
Features
- available in select sizes S to XXL
Macy's · 1 wk ago
Nike Men's Pro Colorblocked Utility Shirt
$26
pickup at Macy's
Macy's offers the Nike Men's Pro Colorblocked Utility Shirt for $25.93. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $8.95 shipping fee. That is the lowest price we could find by $33. Buy Now
Features
- available in sizes S to XXL
- available in Black
Macy's · 1 wk ago
Nike Men's Pro Compression Leggings
$26 $65
pickup at Macy's
Macy's offers the Nike Men's Pro Compression Leggings in Black for $25.93. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $9.95 shipping charge. That's the lowest price we could find by $19. Buy Now
Features
- Avilable in sizes S to XXL
Kohl's · 3 wks ago
Nike Men's Jersey Jogger Pants
$35 $40
pickup at Kohl's
Kohl's offers the Nike Men's Jersey Jogger Pants in several colors (Dark Grey pictured) for $34.99. Opt for in-store pickup where available to avoid the $8.95 shipping fee. That's $5 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- It's available in sizes S to XXL
