Proozy offers the Nike Men's Tanjun Racer Running Shoes in several colors (Black/Solar pictured) for $35.99. Plus, coupon code "DNSALE" unlocks free shipping. That's $14 under our June mention and the best price we could find today by $14. Buy Now
JCPenney offers the Nike Men's Flex RN 2018 Running Shoes in several colors (Black/Dark Grey) for $59.49. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $8.95 shipping fee. That's tied with our September mention in another color and the lowest price we could find today by $6. Buy Now
Kohl's offers the Nike Men's Renew Arena Running Shoes in several colors (Indigo pictured) for $37.50 plus $8.95 for shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $4, although most stores charge $56 or more. (We saw them for $2 less in April.) Buy Now
Proozy offers the Nike Men's Hakata Running Shoes in Sequoia/Medium Olive for $37.99. Coupon code "DNSALE" bags free shipping. That's a savings of $48 and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Amazon takes up to 50% off a selection of shoes at Amazon Outlet with prices starting at around $9. Plus, shipping is free for Amazon Prime members. Shop adidas, Nike, Crocs, Clarks, New Balance, and more. Shop Now
Rocc Products via Amazon offers the Rocc Elastic No-Tie Shoelaces for $6.79 with free shipping for Prime members. That's $26 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Finish Line via Macy's takes 40% to 60% off select men's, women's, and kids' shoes as part of its End of Season Sale. Choose in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping fee, or get free shipping with orders of $75 or more. Shop Now
Ecco takes an extra 40% off all sale styles during its Labor Day Weekend Sale via coupon code "LABOR19". Plus, the same code takes an extra 50% off its Featured Deals (click the appropriate link in the top menu bar to see these deals). Better yet, it also bags free shipping on all orders. (Shipping normally adds $10 on orders under $190.) Shop Now
Prooy takes up to 90% off select items as part of its Warehouse Sale. Shipping adds $5.95, or get free shipping with orders of $50 or more. Shop Now
Proozy offers the Kenneth Cole Reaction Men's Dry Stretch Tech Vest in Black for $14.99. Coupon code "DNSALE" bags free shipping. That's half the price other stores charge at a $15 low. Buy Now
Proozy offers the Kenneth Cole Reaction Men's Solid Roll-Up Long-Sleeve Shirt in several colors (Dusty Blue pictured) for $14.99. Plus, coupon code "DNSALE" bags free shipping. That's a savings of $50 and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Proozy offers the Kenneth Cole New York Men's Slim Fit Denim Pants in Indigo (pictured) or Black Wash for $19.99. Plus, code "DNSALE" scores free shipping. That's the best price we could find by $17. It's available in a wide variety of sizes in both colors. Buy Now
Macy's offers the Nike Men's Spotlight Dri-FIT Basketball Pants in Blue Void for $21.93. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $10.95 shipping fee. That's the lowest price we could find in any color by $15. Buy Now
Kohl's offers the Nike Men's Dri-FIT Colorblock Soccer Top in several colors (Obsidian Game Royal pictured) for $12 plus $8.95 for shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $6, outside of the mention below. Buy Now
Macy's offers the Nike Men's Bomber Jacket in Fir/White (pictured) or Armry Blue for $40. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $10.95 shipping charge. That's tied with our mention from three weeks ago and the lowest price we could find today by $40. Buy Now
Kohl's offers the Nike Men's Spotlight Basketball Hoodie in several colors (Regency Purple pictured) for an in-cart price of $20 plus $8.95 for shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $21. Buy Now
