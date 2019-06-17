New
Macy's · 1 hr ago
$5 $6
pickup at Macy's
Macy's offers the Nike Men's Swoosh Headband in several colors (Black pictured) for $4.50. Choose in-store pickup to dodge the $10.95 shipping fee. That's the lowest price we could find by $2. Buy Now
Expires 6/17/2019
Published 1 hr ago
Macy's · 2 wks ago
Nike Men's Pro Colorblocked Utility Shirt
$26
pickup at Macy's
Macy's offers the Nike Men's Pro Colorblocked Utility Shirt for $25.93. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $8.95 shipping fee. That is the lowest price we could find by $33. Buy Now
Features
- available in sizes S to XXL
- available in Black
Macy's · 2 wks ago
Nike Men's Pro Compression Leggings
$26 $65
pickup at Macy's
Macy's offers the Nike Men's Pro Compression Leggings in Black for $25.93. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $9.95 shipping charge. That's the lowest price we could find by $19. Buy Now
Features
- Avilable in sizes S to XXL
Kohl's · 4 wks ago
Nike Men's Jersey Jogger Pants
$35 $40
pickup at Kohl's
Kohl's offers the Nike Men's Jersey Jogger Pants in several colors (Dark Grey pictured) for $34.99. Opt for in-store pickup where available to avoid the $8.95 shipping fee. That's $5 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- It's available in sizes S to XXL
Kohl's · 1 wk ago
Nike Women's 10K Dry Reflective Running Shorts
$23 $30
pickup at Kohl's
Kohl's offers the Nike Women's 10K Dry Reflective Running Shorts in several colors (Black/Plum Dust pictured) for $22.50. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $8.95 shipping charge. That's about $8 less than what most sellers charge, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- Available in select sizes from XS to XXL
Macy's · 1 day ago
Under Armour at Macy's
from $7
free shipping w/ $75
Save on a variety of men's and women's styles
Macy's discounts a selection of Under Armour apparel and accessories with prices starting at $7.49. Opt for in-store pickup, where possible, to avoid the $10.95 shipping fee. (Orders of $75 or more bag free shipping.) A couple of best bets:
-
Under Armour Women's Essential Twist No Show Socks 6-Pack (6 Pairs) for $14.99(low by $5)
- Under Armour Men's UA Tech Half-Zip Pullover for
$30$20 (low by $6)
Lululemon · 4 hrs ago
Lululemon We Made Too Much Sale
Deals from $9
free shipping
They keep making too much and selling it cheap
Lululemon continues to discount a selection of men's, women's, and girls' apparel and accessories in its We Made Too Much sale sections. (Prices are as marked.) Plus, all orders receive free shipping. Accessories start from $9, men's shorts start from $39, women's tops from $29, men's tops from $29, and women's yoga pants from $59.
Amazon · 14 hrs ago
ZITY Men's Short Sleeve Moisture-Wicking T-Shirt
$6 $10
free shipping w/ Prime
ZITY via Amazon offers its ZITY Men's Moisture-Wicking T-Shirt in several colors (Blue+black0004 pictured) from $9.99. Coupon code "5HMRKNPH" cuts the starting price to $5.99. With free shipping for Prime members, that's tied with our mention from two weeks ago, at least $4 off, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- available in sizes M to 3XL
Macy's · 5 days ago
adidas Men's Reversible Hooded Jacket
$36 $90
pickup at Macy's
Macy's offers the adidas Men's Reversible Hooded Jacket in Med Beige for $35.93. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping fee. That's $54 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- sizes S to L
Macy's · 1 wk ago
Closeout Furniture at Macy's
35% to 70% off
pickup at Macy's
Macy's takes 35% to 70% off a selection of closeout furniture. Opt for in-store pickup, where possible, to avoid the bulk shipping charges, which average about $99. Some exclusions may apply. Shop Now
New
Macy's · 2 hrs ago
Macy's Shoe Clearance
25% to 50% off
free shipping w/ $75
Macy's takes 25% to 50% off a selection of men's shoes as part of its Shoe Clearance Sale. Opt for in-store pickup, where possible, to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge. (Orders of $75 or more bag free shipping.) Shop Now
Macy's · 6 days ago
International Silver 67pc Flatware Set for 12
$40
pickup at Macy's
All-time low and the best price today by $37
Macy's offers the International Silver 67-Piece Flatware and Hostess Service Set for 12 in Carleigh or Garland Frost for $39.99. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $10.95 shipping charge. (
- 12 salad forks
- 12 dinner forks
- 12 dinner knives
- 12 dinner spoons
- 12 teaspoons
- 7-piece hostess set
Macy's · 2 wks ago
Ralph Lauren & Michael Kors Men's Suits
$82
free shipping
Macy's offers select Lauren Ralph Lauren and Michael Kors men's wool suits for $81.96 with free shipping. That's up to $568 off list and a great price for a wool suit. Sizes are limited. Buy Now
6pm · 1 mo ago
Nike Men's Shoes at 6pm
At least 50% off
6pm continues to take at least 50% off a selection of Nike men's shoes. Shipping adds $3.95, although orders of $50 or more bag free shipping. That's tied with last week's mention as the best sale we've seen on Nike shoes at 6pm. Shop Now
Nike · 1 day ago
Nike Sale
Extra 25% off
free shipping
Nike takes an extra 25% off select men's, women's, and kids' sale styles via coupon code "SAVE25". Plus, Nike+ members receive free shipping. (Not a member? It's free to join.) Some exclusions apply. Shop Now
Nike · 23 hrs ago
Nike Men's Fly.By Low II Shoes
$37
free shipping
Nike offers the Nike Men's Fly.By Low II Shoes in White or Dark Grey for $48.97. Coupon code "SAVE25" cuts the price to $36.73. Plus, Nike+ members receive free shipping. (Not a member? It's free to join.) That's the lowest price we could find by $12. Buy Now
Features
- Available in medium and wide widths in select sizes 7 to 16.5
New
Macy's · 3 hrs ago
Nike Men's Air Ring Leader Low Basketball Sneakers
$49 $65
pickup at Macy's
Macy's offers the Nike Men's Air Ring Leader Low Basketball Sneakers in Dark Grey/Black for $48.75. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping fee. That's the lowest price we could find by $23. Buy Now
Features
- sizes 7.5 to 13
