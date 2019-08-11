- Create an Account or Login
It's really simple to set up. Create an account or log in to get started.
Macy's offers the Nike Men's Pro Dri-FIT Compression Shorts in Black or Carbon Heather for $18.75. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge. That's the best price we could find by $4.
Update: Free shipping is now included. Buy Now
Macy's offers the Nike Men's Logo Hooded Jacket in Blue or Red for $37.50. Choose in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping fee. That's tied with last week's mention and the lowest price we could find by $19. Buy Now
JCPenney offers the Nike Men's Big and Tall Crew-Neck Moisture-Wicking Camo T-Shirt in Grey or Bone for $19.99. Opt for $3.95 ship-to-store pickup to avoid the $8.95 shipping fee. (Pickup is free for orders of $25 or more.) That's $5 off and the lowest price we could find. It's available in big and tall sizes L to 4XL.
Update: The price has dropped to $18.75. Buy Now
Shively Sporting Goods via eBay offers the Champion Men's Double Dry Compression T-Shirt in White for $7.50 with free shipping. That's a buck under our February mention, $19 off, and the best price we could find. Buy Now
Lululemon offers its Lululemon Men's Hustle Pants in Grey for $59 with free shipping. That's a savings of $39 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Lululemon offers its Lululemon Women's Wunder Under High-Rise Foil Tights in Black for $59 with free shipping. That's a savings of $59 off list and the best deal we could find. (For further comparison, it's about the highest discount we see from Lululuemon). Buy Now
4uSports via Amazon offers the Roadbox Men's Performance Sleeveless Shirts in several colors (Fluorescent Green pictured) from $9.99. Coupon code "30DQUW9P" drops the starting price to $6.99. With free shipping for Prime members, that's $2 under our mention from three weeks ago, at least $3 off, and the best deal we could find. Buy Now
Macy's takes 25% to 50% off a selection of men's shoes as part of its Shoe Clearance Sale. Opt for in-store pickup, where possible, to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge. (Orders of $75 or more bag free shipping.) Shop Now
Macy's offers the Nike Men's Bomber Jacket in Armry Blue or Fir/White for $40. Choose in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping fee. That's the lowest price we could find by $14, although most stores charge $60 or more. It's available in sizes S to XXL. Buy Now
Macy's offers the Alfani Men's Textured Zip-Front Jacket in several colors (Sergeant Blue pictured) for $20.93 with free shipping. That's tied with last week's mention, $54 off list, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Macy's discounts a selection of kitchen accessories with prices starting from $4.76. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping fee, or bag free shipping on orders of $75 or more. Save at least $8 on a variety of tools for nearly every application. Shop Now
Finish Line offers the Nike Men's Air Jordan 1 Retro Basketball Shoes in Black for $55. Choose in-store pickup to dodge the $7 shipping fee. That's $35 under the best price we've seen for this style and a current low, also by $35. Buy Now
JCPenney offers the Nike Men's Flex RN 2018 Running Shoes in several colors (Black/Dark Grey) for $59.49. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $8.95 shipping fee. That's tied with our September mention in another color and the lowest price we could find today by $6. Buy Now
Finish Line via Macy's offers the Nike Men's Downshifter 9 Running Shoes in Red for $40. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge. That's tied with last week's mention and the best price we could find by $5, although most sellers charge over $50. Buy Now
Macy's offers the Nike Women's Roshe One Casual Sneakers in Pink for $45.
Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge. That's the best price we could find by at least $8, although most stores charge $75 or more. (We saw them for $5 less in our April mention.)
Update: Free shipping is now available. Buy Now
