Dick's Sporting Goods offers the Nike Men's NikeCourt Heritage Dri-Fit Tennis Pullover Hoodie in Neutral Olive for an in-cart price of $20.23 for a $40 low. ScoreCard members get free shipping with orders of $49 or more. (Not a member? It's free to join.) Pickup may also be available. Buy Now at Dick's Sporting Goods
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Published 27 min ago
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Staff PickDeals so good we bought one ourselves
Anglers, hikers, or anyone spending hours outdoors will get real use out of the UPF 50+ coverage and breathable long sleeves. Apply coupon code "JDZMHDFY" for a total savings of $11. Buy Now at Amazon
- UPF 50+ UV protection blocks UVA and UVB rays
- Lightweight quick-drying moisture-wicking fabric
- Sun-blocking hood with thumbholes for secure fit
- Drop-shoulder sleeves for enhanced range of motion
- High-performance stretch fabric for versatile sports
REI offers its REI Co-op Men's Trailmade Insulated Hoodie for $29.83. That's a $70 savings. Shipping is free over $60, or you can choose pickup for free at many stores (members will get free shipping outright). Buy Now at REI
This adidas Essentials 3-Stripes Fleece Hoodie drops to $19.50 with coupon code "AUGUST50", down from the $65 list price, and the lowest price we could find by $17. It's available in Pure Ruby at this price. This deal ends August 27. Buy Now at eBay
- Embroidered adidas Badge of Sport logo
- Signature 3-Stripes design
- Fleece construction
- Made with a blend of recycled and renewable materials
- New with tags
This is a great price for the Hurley Men's Naturals Pullover at Dick's Sporting Goods. It's marked down to $13 in two different colors. You'd pay at least $30 for similar Hurley hoodies today at Amazon. It's made from a cotton-polyester blend with moisture-wicking Dri-FIT fabric and stretch binding at the sleeves and waist. ScoreCard members get free shipping with orders of $49 or more. (Not a member? It's free to join.) Pickup may also be available. Buy Now at Dick's Sporting Goods
- Regular fit
- Moisture-wicking Dri-FIT fabric
- Cut-out and stitched natural panels for design detail
- Stretch binding at sleeves and waist
- Embroidered Hurley logo
- 61% cotton, 39% polyester, machine washable
Dick's Sporting Goods clearance section covers marked-down clothing, shoes, and gear from brands like Nike, adidas, HOKA, Brooks, and Under Armour. ScoreCard members get free shipping with orders of $49 or more. (Not a member? It's free to join.) Pickup may also be available. Shop Now at Dick's Sporting Goods
Dick's Sporting Goods is running its Epic Shoe Sale across hundreds of styles from Nike, adidas, Jordan, New Balance, HOKA, and On. Examples include HOKA Women's Clifton 10 Running Shoes at $124, down from $155, and Air Jordan 11 Retro Low 'University Blue' shoes at $146, down from $195. The sale spans running, training, basketball, and cleats for kids and adults alike. Orders of $49 or more ship for free. Shop Now at Dick's Sporting Goods
- Includes men's, women's, boys', and girls' athletic and casual shoes
- Brands include Nike, adidas, Jordan, PUMA, New Balance, Under Armour, HOKA, and On
- Covers running, training, basketball, and cleats for baseball, soccer, and football
- Extended sizing available on select styles
- Shipping and in-store pickup options vary by item
As part of Dick's Sporting Goods 2-Day Flash Sale, The North Face jackets, sweatshirts, accessories, and more are discounted by as much as 88%. Most of the highest discounts are on women's and kids' clothing in limited sizes, but men's deals are available, too, including The North Face Men's Evolution Half Dome Short Sleeve T-Shirt at $14.23 and The North Face Men's Ceptor Bib at $189.73, down from $425. Shipping is free over $49 and the deals all end on August 1. Shop Now at Dick's Sporting Goods
- Jackets, hoodies, and fleece for men, women, and kids
- Snow pants and insulated winter gear included
- Accessories like beanies, mittens, and lumbar packs on sale
- Footwear including slippers included in the markdowns
Dick's Sporting Goods has marked down its Birkenstock lineup by up to 45%, spanning sandals, clogs, and boots for both men and women. Styles like the Arizona, Boston, Mayari, and Florida are included, with women's Arizona Stealth Buckle EVA sandals dropping to $38.46 from $54.95 and men's Boston Essentials EVA clogs falling to $34.82 from $59.95. Orders over $49 ship free. We've pictured the Birkenstock Men's Mogami Terra Sandals for $73.46 ($90+ elsewhere). Shop Now at Dick's Sporting Goods
- Styles include Arizona, Boston, Mayari, and Florida sandals
- Available for both men and women
- Cork outsoles and suede or Birko-Flor uppers
- Contoured footbeds with adjustable straps
- Includes sandals, clogs, and boots
- Ship-to-home and in-store pickup options available
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