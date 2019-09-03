Personalize your DealNews Experience
Proozy offers the Nike Men's Mach Runner Shoes in Black for $35.99. Coupon code "DN3599" bags free shipping. That's a savings of $35 and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
JCPenney offers the Nike Men's Flex RN 2018 Running Shoes in several colors (Black/Dark Grey) for $59.49. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $8.95 shipping fee. That's tied with our September mention in another color and the lowest price we could find today by $6. Buy Now
Kohl's offers the Nike Men's Renew Arena Running Shoes in several colors (Indigo pictured) for $37.50 plus $8.95 for shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $4, although most stores charge $56 or more. (We saw them for $2 less in April.) Buy Now
Proozy offers the Nike Men's Hakata Running Shoes in Sequoia/Medium Olive for $37.99. Coupon code "DNSALE" bags free shipping. That's a savings of $48 and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Proozy offers the Nike Men's Tanjun Racer Running Shoes in several colors (Black/Solar pictured) for $35.99. Plus, coupon code "DNSALE" unlocks free shipping. That's $14 under our June mention and the best price we could find today by $14. Buy Now
Amazon takes up to 50% off a selection of shoes at Amazon Outlet with prices starting at around $9. Plus, shipping is free for Amazon Prime members. Shop adidas, Nike, Crocs, Clarks, New Balance, and more. Shop Now
adidas via eBay offers the adidas Men's Originals Continental 80 Shoes in Grey/Mint for $40. In-cart, the price drops to $28. With free shipping, that's $4 under our May mention of another color and the lowest price we could find by $39. Buy Now
Finish Line via Macy's takes 40% to 60% off select men's, women's, and kids' shoes as part of its End of Season Sale. Choose in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping fee, or get free shipping with orders of $49 or more. Shop Now
Nordstrom Rack offers the Modern Fiction Men's Adamson Perforated Cap-Toe Oxford Shoes in Black for $29.24 plus $7.95 for shipping. That's $101 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Proozy offers the Kenneth Cole Reaction Men's Solid Roll-Up Long-Sleeve Shirt in several colors (Dusty Blue pictured) for $14.99. Plus, coupon code "DNSALE" bags free shipping. That's a savings of $50 and the lowest price we could find.
Update: The price has dropped to $9.99. Buy Now
Proozy offers the Kenneth Cole Reaction Men's Dry Stretch Tech Vest in Black for $14.99. Coupon code "DNSALE" bags free shipping. That's half the price other stores charge at a $15 low. Buy Now
Proozy offers the adidas Men's Ultimate 365 Solid Polo Shirt in several colors (Navy pictured) for $16.99. Plus, coupon code "DN1699" unlocks free shipping. That's a buck under our mention from a month ago and the lowest price we could find now by $2. Buy Now
Proozy offers the Chaps Men's Fleece Flannel 1/4-Zip Jacket in several colors (Big Square Navy pictured) for $9.99. Coupon code "DNSALE" bags free shipping. That's tied with our expired mention from four days ago, a $46 savings, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Macy's offers the Nike Men's Contend 2.0 Colorblocked 9" Volley Swim Trunks in several colors (Monsoon Navy pictured) for $10.93. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $10.95 shipping fee. That is $20 under our May mention and is the lowest price we could find by $24. Buy Now
Nordstrom offers the Nike Men's Pro Tights in several styles (Athletic Black pictured) for $17.49 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $15. Buy Now
Kohl's offers the Nike Men's Dri-FIT Colorblock Soccer Top in several colors (Obsidian Game Royal pictured) for $12 plus $8.95 for shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $6, outside of the mention below. Buy Now
Macy's offers the Nike Men's Bomber Jacket in Fir/White (pictured) or Armry Blue for $40. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $10.95 shipping charge. That's tied with our mention from three weeks ago and the lowest price we could find today by $40. Buy Now
