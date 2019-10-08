Personalize your DealNews Experience
That's $8 under last week's mention and the lowest price we could find by $45. Buy Now at Macy's
That's the lowest price we could find by $17.
Update: The price has dropped to $22. Buy Now at Macy's
That's the best price we've seen by $12. Buy Now at Macy's
That's at least $10 off and the lowest price we could find. Shop Now at Amazon
That's $50 off and the lowest price we could find, although we saw at this price with free shipping last December. Buy Now at Eddie Bauer
Uniqlo offers its Uniqlo Men's Ultra Light Down Puffer Seamless Parka in several colors (Red pictured) for $39.90 with free shipping. That's $5 under our mention from two weeks ago, a savings of $45, and the lowest price we've ever seen.
Update: Shipping now adds $5. Buy Now at Uniqlo
That's the lowest price we could find by $10. Buy Now at eBay
Over half off big-name brands like Calvin Klein, Tommy Hilfiger, Ralph Lauren and more. Shop Now at Macy's
Finish Line via Macy's takes 40% to 60% off select men's, women's, and kids' shoes as part of its End of Season Sale. Choose in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping fee, or get free shipping with orders of $75 or more. Shop Now at Macy's
It's a low by $39 and the best price we've seen. Buy Now at Macy's
That's $76 off list and a very strong price for such a pair of Lauren Ralph Lauren pants in general. Buy Now at Macy's
That's the lowest price we could find by $14. Buy Now at JCPenney
That's the best price we could find by $11. Buy Now at Dick's Sporting Goods
That's $27 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Macy's
That's the lowest price we could find by $20. Buy Now at Academy Sports & Outdoors
