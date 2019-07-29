- Create an Account or Login
It's really simple to set up. Create an account or log in to get started.
It's really simple to set up. Create an account or log in to get started.
Finish Line via Macy's offers the Nike Men's Legend React Running Sneakers in Grey/White for $45 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $25. (We saw them in another color for $3 less in May, but that offer didn't include free shipping.) Buy Now
Finish Line offers the Nike Men's Air Jordan 1 Retro Basketball Shoes in Black for $55. Choose in-store pickup to dodge the $7 shipping fee. That's $35 under the best price we've seen for this style and a current low, also by $35. Buy Now
JCPenney offers the Nike Men's Flex RN 2018 Running Shoes in several colors (Black/Dark Grey) for $59.49. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $8.95 shipping fee. That's tied with our September mention in another color and the lowest price we could find today by $6. Buy Now
Macy's offers the Nike Men's Tanjun Sneakers in White for $30.
Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $10.95 shipping fee. That is the lowest price we could find by $20.
Update: Free shipping is now available. Buy Now
Macy's offers the Nike Women's Roshe One Casual Sneakers in Pink for $45.
Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge. That's the best price we could find by at least $8, although most stores charge $75 or more. (We saw them for $5 less in our April mention.)
Update: Free shipping is now available. Buy Now
Macy's discounts a selection of women's big brand sneakers, with prices starting from $25. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge. (Orders of $75 or more bag free shipping.)
Update: Shipping is now free on all orders. Shop Now
Converse offers its Converse Unisex Chuck Taylor All Star Seasonal Colors Low-Top Shoes in several colors (Blue Hero pictured) for $25 via coupon code "COLOR". Plus, Converse members receive free shipping. (It's free to join.) That's the lowest price we could find by $3, although we saw them for $4 less in January. They're available in select men's sizes from 3 to 13 and women's sizes 5 to 15. Buy Now
PUMA via eBay offers its PUMA Men's BMW M Motorsport Drift Cat 7S Ultra Shoes in Black or White for $30 with free shipping. That's $70 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Macy's takes 25% to 50% off a selection of men's shoes as part of its Shoe Clearance Sale. Opt for in-store pickup, where possible, to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge. (Orders of $75 or more bag free shipping.) Shop Now
Macy's cuts an extra 20% off thousands of sale items via coupon code "BIG" as part of its This is Big Event. Plus, bag no-minimum free shipping on all orders. Shop Now
Macy's offers a range of Calvin Klein Men's Liquid Touch Shirts in several colors (White Combo pictured) from $13.93 via coupon code "BIG". Plus, these orders bag free shipping. That's the best price we've seen for a Calvin Klein liquid touch shirt and low today by $7. Shop Now
Macy's offers The North Face Men's Vault Backpack in Moab Khaki Camo Print for $33. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge. That's the lowest price we could find by $22. Buy Now
Macy's offers the Nautica Men's 8.5" Stretch Classic-Fit Deck Shorts in Oyster Brown for $12.96. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge. That's the lowest price we could find by $9. Buy Now
Macy's offers the Nike Men's Logo Hooded Jacket in Blue or Red for $37.50. Choose in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping fee. That's the lowest price we could find by $20. Buy Now
Proozy offers the Nike Men's CK Racer Shoes in Thunder Blue for $37.99. Coupon code "DNDEAL" bags free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $6. Buy Now
Macy's offers the Nike Men's Dry Woven Training Pants in Olive for $27.50. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $10.95 shipping fee. That's the lowest price we could find by $16. Buy Now
JCPenney offers the Nike Men's Dri-FIT Heather Tee in several colors (Black pictured) for $14.99. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $8.95 shipping fee. That's a saving of $10 off list and tied with our mention from a week ago as the lowest price we've seen. Buy Now
