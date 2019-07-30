- Create an Account or Login
It's really simple to set up. Create an account or log in to get started.
Macy's offers the Nike Men's Glow Diverge Quick-Dry Printed 9" E-Board Swim Trunks in Blue Fury or Orange Pulse for $23.20. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge. That's the best price we could find by $6. Buy Now
Macy's offers the Nike Women's Colorblocked Dri-FIT Rash Guard in White for $24. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge. That's $24 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now
Macy's takes 25% off a selection of Nike swimwear. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge. (Orders of $75 or more bag free shipping.) Shop Now
Heroh via Amazon offers the Page One Men's Quick Dry Swim Trunks in several colors (A8#color pictured) from $23.99. Coupon code "C7SX3AI7" cuts the starting price to $13.19. With free shipping for Prime members, that's at least $11 off and the lowest price we could find, although we saw them for a buck less two weeks ago. Shop Now
Yigou via Amazon offers the Feoya Men's Swim Jammers in several colors (Black-f pictured) for $17.99. Coupon code "50SAAGDI" cuts that to $8.99. With free shipping for Prime members, that's $9 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Purest Heart via Amazon offers the Highdays Women's One Piece Swimsuit with Tummy Control in several colors/styles (Mesh Black & White pictured) from $21.99. Coupon code "RA6GRBXE" cuts the starting price to $10.99. With free shipping for Prime members, that's at least $11 off and the lowest price we could find. Shop Now
Macy's takes 25% to 50% off a selection of men's shoes as part of its Shoe Clearance Sale. Opt for in-store pickup, where possible, to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge. (Orders of $75 or more bag free shipping.) Shop Now
Macy's offers the Tasso Elba Men's 100% Linen 2-Button Blazer in several colors (Natural pictured) for $119.50. Coupon code "FLASH" cuts it to $29.88. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping fee. That's $20 under our mention from two weeks ago, $90 off list, and the best price we've seen. Buy Now
Macy's offers a selection of kitchen items for $10 or less. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge. Shop Now
Macy's offers the Levi's Men's 550 Relaxed Fit Jeans in several colors (Rinse pictured) for $24.99. Choose in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping fee. That's the lowest price we could find by $9. Buy Now
Finish Line offers the Nike Men's Air Jordan 1 Retro Basketball Shoes in Black for $55. Choose in-store pickup to dodge the $7 shipping fee. That's $35 under the best price we've seen for this style and a current low, also by $35. Buy Now
JCPenney offers the Nike Men's Flex RN 2018 Running Shoes in several colors (Black/Dark Grey) for $59.49. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $8.95 shipping fee. That's tied with our September mention in another color and the lowest price we could find today by $6. Buy Now
Macy's offers the Nike Men's Logo Hooded Jacket in Blue or Red for $37.50. Choose in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping fee. That's the lowest price we could find by $20. Buy Now
Macy's offers the Nike Women's Roshe One Casual Sneakers in Pink for $45.
Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge. That's the best price we could find by at least $8, although most stores charge $75 or more. (We saw them for $5 less in our April mention.)
Update: Free shipping is now available. Buy Now
