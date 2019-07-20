New
JCPenney · 1 hr ago
Nike Men's Flex RN 2018 Running Shoes
$59 $85
pickup at JCPenney

JCPenney offers the Nike Men's Flex RN 2018 Running Shoes in several colors (Black/Dark Grey) for $59.49. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $8.95 shipping fee. That's tied with our September mention in another color and the lowest price we could find today by $6. Buy Now

Features
  • available in select sizes 7 to 14
↑ less
Buy from JCPenney
Share
Open Direct Link
Email
Facebook
Twitter
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 5/5
All Deals Shoes JCPenney Nike
Men's Athletic Popularity: 5/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register