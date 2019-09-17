Personalize your DealNews Experience
Assuming you'll use the points, that's $6 under our April mention and the lowest price we could find now by $82. Buy Now
Men's & women's sunglasses on offer, with brands such as Dolce & Gabbana, Toms, Nike, G-Star Raw, Persol, and more. Shop Now
Save on black watches, sunglasses, wallets, pens, and more from brands like Tissot, Citizen, Ray-Ban, Montblanc, Diesel Invicta, Oakley, Burberry, & more. Shop Now
Various sellers at eBay take up to 60% off a wide selection of Oakley men's sunglasses. (Prices are as marked.) Plus, the majority of these orders bag free shipping. Save on over 350 styles. Shop Now
Jomashop takes up to 64% off a selection of Costa Del Mar sunglasses. (Prices are as marked.) Plus, coupon code "DNEWSFS" bags free shipping. (Shipping typically adds $5.99 on orders under $100.) Extra savings on larger orders are available via the coupons listed below. Shop Now
Assuming you'll use the points, that's $3 under last month's mention and the best deal we've seen. (It's the best price now by $19.) Buy Now
That's the lowest price we could find by $54. Buy Now
Thanks to the points, that's $3 under our mention from three weeks ago (which didn't include points), the lowest price we've seen, and a great deal for adult Crocs shoes in general. (It's the best deal today by $21.) Buy Now
That's tied with our mention from July and the best price we've seen. (It's the lowest price we could find now by $3, after factoring in the credit.) Buy Now
JCPenney offers the Nike Men's Flex RN 2018 Running Shoes in several colors (Black/Dark Grey) for $59.49. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $8.95 shipping fee. That's tied with our September mention in another color and the lowest price we could find today by $6. Buy Now
That's the lowest price we could find in any color by $17. Buy Now
Kohl's offers the Nike Men's Dri-FIT Colorblock Soccer Top in several colors (Obsidian Opti Yellow pictured) for $12 plus $8.95 for shipping. That's tied with last week's mention and the lowest price we could find by $13 today. Buy Now
That's the best price we could find by $16. Buy Now
