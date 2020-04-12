Personalize your DealNews Experience
That's the best price we could find by $5. Buy Now at Belk
Very strong savings on this premium brand of merino wool blend socks manufactured in Northfield, Vermont, for hiking and casual wear. Shop Now at CampSaver
Swiftwick claims these are "the best socks you'll ever wear," and they'll donate a pair to medical professionals and support staff with every purchase. Buy Now
That's a low by a buck and a fine way to honor the first president. Buy Now at Belk
That's $42 off, the best price we could find, and an unheard of deal on a name brand quick dry vest from a major retailer. Buy Now at Belk
Save on nearly 500 items from Clinique, Estee Lauder, Lancome, Perry Ellis, Versace, and more.
Update: Starting prices have dropped to $1.49. Shop Now at Belk
That's $45 off and very strong price for a pair of sneakers. Buy Now at Belk
That's $51 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Belk
That's $4 under last month's mention, the best we've seen, and a low by at least $15 now. Buy Now at Nike
That's the lowest price we could find by $18. Buy Now at Kohl's
That's $23 less than Nike's direct price. Buy Now at Hibbett Sports
That's $35 less than Nike's direct price. Buy Now at Eastbay
