Proozy offers the Nike Men's Essential Endeavor EV1117 Sunglasses in several colors (Gunsmoke pictured) for $34.99. Coupon code "DN3499" bags free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $26, outside of other Proozy storefronts. Buy Now
Nordstrom Rack takes up to 90% off a selection of men's and women's designer sunglasses. (Prices are as marked.) Shipping adds $7.95, although orders of $100 or more receive free shipping. Shop Now
Nordstrom Rack takes an extra 25% off a selection of men's and women's designer sunglasses that are already marked up to 85% off. (Prices are as marked.) Shipping adds $7.95, although orders of $100 or more receive free shipping. Shop Now
Eyedictive offers the Banana Republic Men's Irving Vintage Round Pilot Sunglasses in Black/Gold for $30. Coupon code "DEALNEWS14" cuts that to $16. With free shipping, that's the lowest price we could find by $44. Buy Now
Ashford offers the Ray-Ban Unisex Sunglasses in Fashion or Rectangular with prices starting at $64.99. Coupon code "DNRB6" cuts those to $59.99 each. With free shipping, that's a savings of at least $93 off list and the lowest prices we could find by $35 and $10 respectively. Buy Now
Prooy takes up to 90% off select items as part of its Warehouse Sale. Shipping adds $5.95, or get free shipping with orders of $50 or more. Shop Now
Proozy offers the Reebok Men's Performance T-Shirt and Mesh Shorts Set in several colors (Black/Grey pictured) for $12.99. Coupon code "DN1299" bags free shipping. That's $4 under last month's mention, a savings of $48, and the best deal we could find. Buy Now
Proozy offers the adidas Men's Ultimate 365 Solid Polo Shirt in several colors (Navy pictured) for $16.99. Plus, coupon code "DN1699" unlocks free shipping. That's a buck under our mention from a month ago and the lowest price we could find now by $2. Buy Now
Proozy offers the adidas Men's Puremotion Piped Polo Shirt in several colors (Black pictured) for $14.98. Apply coupon code "DN1498" to unlock free shipping. That's a buck under last month's mention, $47 off list, and the best price we've seen for this polo. Buy Now
Nike takes an extra 20% off select men's, women's, and kids' sale styles via coupon code "SAVE20". Plus, Nike+ members receive free shipping. (Not a member? It's free to join.) Some exclusions apply. Shop Now
JCPenney offers the Nike Men's Flex RN 2018 Running Shoes in several colors (Black/Dark Grey) for $59.49. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $8.95 shipping fee. That's tied with our September mention in another color and the lowest price we could find today by $6. Buy Now
Macy's offers the Nike Men's Bomber Jacket in Armory Blue or Fir/White for $40. Choose in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping fee. That's tied with last week's mention and the lowest price we could find by $40 today. Buy Now
Proozy offers the Nike Men's Tanjun Running Shoes for $37.99. Coupon code "DN3799" bags free shipping. That's $2 under our June mention and the lowest price we could find now by about $11. Buy Now
