Macy's offers the Nike Men's Dry Woven Training Pants in Olive for $27.50. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $10.95 shipping fee. That's the lowest price we could find by $16. Buy Now
- available in sizes S to XL
Lyons Trading via Rakuten offers the Reebok Men's Mesh Workout Shorts and T-Shirt Set in several colors (Grey/Light Blue Heather pictured) for $14.99. Coupon code "APPAREL20" cuts that to $11.99. With free shipping, $2 under our May mention, $48 off, and the best price we've seen. Buy Now
- available in select sizes L to XXL
adidas via eBay offers its adidas Men's Essentials 3-Stripes Fleece Pants in Dark Grey Heather for $17.99. In cart, that drops to $13.49. With free shipping, that's $5 under our January mention, $32 off, and the lowest price we've seen. Buy Now
- available in select sizes from S to 5XLT
Reebok takes 50% off its full-price styles via coupon code "SUMMER" as part of its Summer Cyber Event. Plus, Reebok Unlocked members bag free shipping. (It's free to sign up.) Some exclusions may apply. Shop Now
ZITY via Amazon offers its ZITY Men's Short Sleeve Moisture-Wicking T-Shirt in several colors (Black pictured) for $15.90. Coupon code "NCVBPWJB" cuts the price to $7.95. With free shipping for Prime members, that's $2 under our mention from last month, $8 off, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- available in sizes M to 3XL
Macy's offers the Nike Men's Dry Woven Training Jacket in Olive for $32.50. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping fee. That's tied with our May mention and the lowest price we could find today by $10. Buy Now
- available in sizes S to XL
Macy's offers The North Face Men's Cyclone 2.0 Water-Repellant Hooded Jacket in White for $42. Choose in-store pickup to dodge the $10.95 shipping fee. That's $3 under last week's mention and the lowest price we could find now by $10.
Update: It now ships for free. Buy Now
- Zappos matches this price
- sizes L to XXL
Macy's offers select Lauren Ralph Lauren and Michael Kors men's wool suits for $81.96 with free shipping. That's up to $568 off list and a great price for a wool suit. Sizes are limited. Buy Now
Macy's takes 25% to 50% off a selection of men's shoes as part of its Shoe Clearance Sale. Opt for in-store pickup, where possible, to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge. (Orders of $75 or more bag free shipping.) Shop Now
Amazon offers Prime members the Nike Men's Performance Cushion Crew Training Socks 3-Pack in Black/White for $7.43 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $4. Buy Now
- They're available in size L only (which fits shoe sizes 8 to 12)
Macy's offers the Nike Women's Legend React Running Shoes in Black for $45. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping fee. That's the lowest price we could find by about $15. Buy Now
- available in sizes 6.5 to 10
Finish Line offers the Nike Men's M2K Tekno Shoes in Black or White for $40. Opt for in-store pickup where available to avoid the $7 shipping charge. That's $20 under our April mention and the lowest price we could find by $60. Buy Now
- Available in select sizes from 9 to 13
JCPenney offers the Nike Men's Dri-FIT Heather Tee in several colors (Black pictured) for $14.99. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $8.95 shipping fee. That's a saving of $10 off list and tied with our mention from a week ago as the lowest price we've seen. Buy Now
- available in select sizes S to XXL
