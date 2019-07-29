- Create an Account or Login
Macy's offers the Nike Men's Dry Woven Training Pants in Olive for $27.50 with free shipping. That's tied with last week's mention (which required in-store pickup) and the lowest price we could find by $18 today. Buy Now
JCPenney offers the Nike Men's Big and Tall Crew-Neck Moisture-Wicking Camo T-Shirt in Grey or Bone for $19.99. Opt for $3.95 ship-to-store pickup to avoid the $8.95 shipping fee. (Pickup is free for orders of $25 or more.) That's $5 off and the lowest price we could find. It's available in big and tall sizes L to 4XL. Buy Now
Shively Sporting Goods via eBay offers the Champion Men's Double Dry Compression T-Shirt in White for $7.50 with free shipping. That's a buck under our February mention, $19 off, and the best price we could find. Buy Now
Lululemon offers its Lululemon Men's Hustle Pants in Grey for $59 with free shipping. That's a savings of $39 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Sophia's Beauty via Amazon offers the Bani Bands Unisex Alabama Crimson Tide Running Headband for $18. Clip the $3 off coupon on the page and apply code "Z3FGFEAS" to drop it to $7.80. With free shipping for Prime members, that's $10 off list and the best price we could find. Buy Now
Lululemon offers its Lululemon Women's Wunder Under High-Rise Foil Tights in Black for $59 with free shipping. That's a savings of $59 off list and the best deal we could find. (For further comparison, it's about the highest discount we see from Lululuemon). Buy Now
Macy's discounts a selection of women's big brand sneakers, with prices starting from $25. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge. (Orders of $75 or more bag free shipping.)
Update: Shipping is now free on all orders. Shop Now
Macy's offers the Levi's Men's 541 Athletic Fit Jeans in Garland or Brown Stucco for $29.99 with free shipping. That's tied with last week's mention (although that required in-store pickup) and the lowest price we could find by $10 today. Deal ends July 28. Buy Now
Macy's offers a range of Calvin Klein Men's Liquid Touch Shirts in several colors (White Combo pictured) from $13.93 via coupon code "BIG". Plus, these orders bag free shipping. That's the best price we've seen for a Calvin Klein liquid touch shirt and low today by $7. Shop Now
Macy's takes 25% to 50% off a selection of men's shoes as part of its Shoe Clearance Sale. Opt for in-store pickup, where possible, to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge. (Orders of $75 or more bag free shipping.) Shop Now
Finish Line offers the Nike Men's Air Jordan 1 Retro Basketball Shoes in Black for $55. Choose in-store pickup to dodge the $7 shipping fee. That's $35 under the best price we've seen for this style and a current low, also by $35. Buy Now
JCPenney offers the Nike Men's Flex RN 2018 Running Shoes in several colors (Black/Dark Grey) for $59.49. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $8.95 shipping fee. That's tied with our September mention in another color and the lowest price we could find today by $6. Buy Now
Macy's offers the Nike Men's Tanjun Sneakers in White for $30.
Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $10.95 shipping fee. That is the lowest price we could find by $20.
Update: Free shipping is now available. Buy Now
Finish Line via Macy's offers the Nike Men's Legend React Running Sneakers in Grey/White for $45 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $25. (We saw them in another color for $3 less in May, but that offer didn't include free shipping.) Buy Now
