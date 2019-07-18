Macy's offers the Nike Men's Dry Woven Training Jacket in Olive for $32.50. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping fee. That's tied with our May mention and the lowest price we could find today by $10. Buy Now
- available in sizes S to XL
Macy's offers The North Face Men's Cyclone 2.0 Water-Repellant Hooded Jacket in White for $42. Choose in-store pickup to dodge the $10.95 shipping fee. That's $3 under last week's mention and the lowest price we could find now by $10.
Update: It now ships for free. Buy Now
- Zappos matches this price
- sizes L to XXL
Today only, Harley-Davidson via Amazon offers its Harley-Davidson Men's Waxed Canvas Slim Fit Denim Jacket in Blue for $58.50 with free shipping. That's $32 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now
- Available in select sizes from M to XXL
Uniqlo offers its Uniqlo Men's Ultra Light Down Seamless Parka in several colors (Navy pictured) for $49.90 with free shipping. That's $20 under our February mention, $30 off, and the best price we could find.
Update: Shipping is now $5. Buy Now
- Available in select sizes from XS to 3XL
Botach via eBay offers the Polartec Men's Thermal Pro Gen III Cold Weather Fleece Jacket in Green for $29.99 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $10. Buy Now
- available in size XL-Long only
Macy's offers a selection of Levi's men's clearance jeans with prices starting at $22.93. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping fee, otherwise orders of $75 or more bag free shipping. Shop Now
Macy's offers select Lauren Ralph Lauren and Michael Kors men's wool suits for $81.96 with free shipping. That's up to $568 off list and a great price for a wool suit. Sizes are limited. Buy Now
Macy's takes 25% to 50% off a selection of men's shoes as part of its Shoe Clearance Sale. Opt for in-store pickup, where possible, to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge. (Orders of $75 or more bag free shipping.) Shop Now
Macy's offers the Nautica Men's 8.5" Stretch Classic-Fit Deck Shorts in Oyster Brown for $12.96. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge. That's the lowest price we could find by $9. Buy Now
- Available in select sizes from 32 to 42
Macy's offers the Nike Men's Dry Woven Training Pants in Olive for $27.50. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $10.95 shipping fee. That's the lowest price we could find by $16. Buy Now
- available in sizes S to XL
Amazon offers Prime members the Nike Men's Performance Cushion Crew Training Socks 3-Pack in Black/White for $7.43 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $4. Buy Now
- They're available in size L only (which fits shoe sizes 8 to 12)
Macy's offers the Nike Women's Legend React Running Shoes in Black for $45. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping fee. That's the lowest price we could find by about $15. Buy Now
- available in sizes 6.5 to 10
Finish Line offers the Nike Men's M2K Tekno Shoes in Black or White for $40. Opt for in-store pickup where available to avoid the $7 shipping charge. That's $20 under our April mention and the lowest price we could find by $60. Buy Now
- Available in select sizes from 9 to 13
