JCPenney · 28 mins ago
$9 $18
$4 pickup at JCPenney
JCPenney offers the Nike Men's Dri-fit Crew Socks 3-Pack in Gray for $8.99. Choose $3.95 in-store pickup to avoid the $8.95 shipping fee. That's the lowest price we could find by $5. Buy Now
Features
- fit shoe sizes 13-15
Details
Comments
Amazon · 1 hr ago
Free Yoka Men's No Show Liner Socks 6-Pack
$6 $13
free shipping w/ Prime
Yoka online via Amazon offers the Free Yoka Men's No Show Liner Socks 6-Pack in Black/Gray or Black for $12.99. Coupon code "3CZB7SAQ" drops that to $5.84. With free shipping for Prime members, that's $7 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- fits shoe sizes from 6 to 12
- no slip silicone heel grip
Amazon · 6 hrs ago
Odijoo Unisex Compression Socks 3-Pack
$10 $16
free shipping w/ Prime
Taynow via Amazon offers the Odijoo Unisex Compression Socks 3-Pack in several colors (Black & Grey pictured) for $15.99. Coupon code "A2T4VFNN" drops that to $10.39. With free shipping for Prime members, that's $6 off and the lowest price we could find, although we saw it for $2 less in our April mention. Buy Now
Tips
- The Colorful Stripe option is $9.09 ($5 off) via the same code above.
Features
- available in sizes S/M to L/XL
Amazon · 2 days ago
Actinput Unisex Compression Foot Sleeves
from $5 $10
free shipping w/ Prime
Actinput Socks via Amazon offers the Actinput Unisex Compression Foot Sleeves in several colors (Black/Red pictured) from $9.99. Coupon code "2FVYYV77" drops the starting price to $4.99. With free shipping for Prime members, that's tied with our mention from May, at least $5 off, and the lowest price we could find. Shop Now
Tips
- Several colors have a 6% clip code on the product page that can be combined with the code for additional savings.
Features
- available in most sizes from S to XL
Walmart · 4 wks ago
Athletic Works Men's Crew Socks 10-Pack
$8
pickup at Walmart
Walmart offers the Athletic Works Men's Crew Socks 10-Pack for $7.98. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee. That's $2 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- fit sizes 6 to 12
JCPenney · 36 mins ago
St. John's Bay Men's Easy-Care Pleat-Front Pants
$9
free same-day pickup at JCPenney
JCPenney offers the St. John's Bay Men's Easy-Care Pleat-Front Pants in several colors (Black pictured) for $12.49. Coupon code "REA472" cuts that to $8.74. Opt for same-day pickup to avoid the $8.95 shipping charge (or $3.95 for ship-to-store if same-day is unavailable). That's tied with last month's mention, $41 off, and the best price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- Available in select sizes from 30x30 to 32x34
JCPenney · 1 wk ago
Nike Men's Dri-FIT Heather T-Shirt
$15 $25
pickup at JCPenney
JCPenney offers the Nike Men's Dri-FIT Heather Tee in several colors (Black pictured) for $14.99. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $8.95 shipping fee. That's a savings of $10 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- available in select sizes S to XXL
JCPenney · 1 wk ago
St. John's Bay Men's Bryce Lace-Up Shoes
$14 $50
pickup at JCPenney
JCPenney offers the St. John's Bay Men's Bryce Lace-Up Shoes in several colors (Navy pictured) for $19.99. Coupon code "REA472" drops that to $13.99. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $8.95 shipping fee. That's a savings of $36 and the best price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- available in most sizes 7 to 13
JCPenney · 2 wks ago
Geoffrey Beene Men's Broadcloth Dress Shirt
$10 $50
free same-day pickup at JCPenney
JCPenney offers the Geoffrey Beene Men's Broadcloth Dress Shirt in several colors (Burgundy pictured) for $14.99. Coupon code "REA472" cuts that to $10.49. Opt for same-day pickup, where available, to avoid the $8.95 shipping charge. That's tied with our mention from two weeks ago at $40 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- available in sizes 14-14.5 / 32-33 to 17-17.5 / 32-33
6pm · 1 mo ago
Nike Men's Shoes at 6pm
At least 50% off
6pm continues to take at least 50% off a selection of Nike men's shoes. Shipping adds $3.95, although orders of $50 or more bag free shipping. That's tied with last week's mention as the best sale we've seen on Nike shoes at 6pm. Shop Now
JCPenney · 1 wk ago
Nike Men's Dri-FIT Pullover Hoodie
$30 $50
pickup at JCPenney
JCPenney offers the Nike Men's Moisture-Wicking Pullover Hoodie in Charcoal for $29.99. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $8.95 shipping fee. That's the lowest price we could find by $12. Buy Now
Features
- available in sizes M to XL
JCPenney · 6 days ago
Nike Men's Benassi JDI Slide Sandals
$19 $25
free same-day pickup at JCPenney
JCPenney offers the Nike Men's Benassi JDI Slide Sandals in several colors (Black/White pictured) for $18.75. Opt for same-day in-store pickup, where available, to avoid the $8.95 shipping fee. That's a buck under our mention from three weeks ago and the lowest price we could find today by $1. Buy Now
Tips
- It's also available in women's in several colors for the same price.
Features
- available in sizes 7 to 13
JCPenney · 3 wks ago
Nike Men's Academy Training Top
$19
free same-day pickup at JCPenney
JCPenney offers the Nike Men's Academy Training Top for $18.75. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $8.95 shipping fee. That's the lowest price we could find by $13. Buy Now
Tips
- Zappos charges the same for a very similar version
Features
- available in sizes S to XXL
- available in Black or Game Royal
