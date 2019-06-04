New
JCPenney · 1 hr ago
$20 $25
free same-day pickup at JCPenney
JCPenney offers the Nike Men's Dri-Fit T-Shirt in several colors (Light Game Royal Heather pictured) for $19.99. Opt for same-day pickup, where available, to avoid the $8.95 shipping fee. That's the best price we could find by $5. Buy Now
- available in select sizes S to XXL
Kohl's · 3 wks ago
Nike Men's Camouflage T-Shirt
$20 $25
pickup at Kohl's
Kohl's offers the Nike Men's Camouflage T-Shirt in several colors (White Anthracite pictured) for $19.99. Choose in-store pickup to avoid the $8.95 shipping fee. That's the lowest price we could find by $5. It's available in sizes S to XXL. Buy Now
JCPenney · 1 wk ago
Nike Men's Academy Training Top
$19
free same-day pickup at JCPenney
JCPenney offers the Nike Men's Academy Training Top for $18.75. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $8.95 shipping fee. That's the lowest price we could find by $13. Buy Now
- Zappos charges the same for a very similar version
- available in sizes S to XXL
- available in Black or Game Royal
Amazon · 3 wks ago
Under Armour Men's Tech Printed T-Shirt
$15
free shipping w/ Prime
That's the lowest price we could find by $5
Amazon offers the Under Armour Men's Tech Printed T-Shirt in
Proozy · 1 day ago
adidas Men's Shadow Stripe Sport Polo Shirt
$14 $65
$6 shipping
Proozy offers the adidas Men's Shadow Stripe Sport Polo Shirt in several colors (Black pictured) for $27.99. Coupon code "PZY1399" drops the price to $13.99. With $5.95 for shipping, that's the lowest price we could find by $17. Buy Now
- select sizes S to XL
Walmart · 1 wk ago
Hanes Men's Fresh IQ Tagless Tank Top 7-Pack
$13
pickup at Walmart
That's the lowest price we could find by $3
Walmart offers the Hanes Men's Fresh IQ Tagless Tank Top 7-Pack for $12.50. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping charge. That's tied with last month's mention and the lowest price we could find by $3. They're available in select sizes S to XL.
Columbia · 1 wk ago
Columbia Men's Roffe II EXS Crew Shirt
$12 $25
free shipping
Columbia offers its Columbia Men's Roffe II EXS Crew Shirt in Super Sonic for $14.99. Coupon code "SPRING19" cuts that to $11.99. Plus, Greater Rewards members receive free shipping. (Membership is free.) That's $13 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now
- Available in sizes S to XXL
JCPenney · 5 hrs ago
JCPenney Biggest Jewelry Sale
40% to 60% off + 20% off
free shipping w/ $99
Save on a selection of jewelry for every occasion
JCPenney takes 40% to 60% off Fine & Fashion Jewelry during its Biggest Jewelry Sale of the Season. Plus, get an extra 20% off via coupon code "SHOPNOW3". (The same code cuts an extra 25% off orders of $100 or more.) Shipping starts at $8.95, although orders of $99 or more bag free shipping. (Some items may qualify for free ship-to-store or free same-day pickup.) Deal ends June 6. A couple of best bets with prices after all discounts:
- 2 Pairs of Pink & White Cultured Freshwater Pearl Stud Earrings for $10 + pickup ($40 off)
- 1-tcw Diamond Solitaire Ring in 10K White Gold for $1,124.99 + $0 s&h (pictured, $2,124.99 off)
JCPenney · 1 hr ago
Dockers Men's Hanging Travel Kit
$18 $56
free same-day pickup at JCPenney
JCPenney offers the Dockers Men's Hanging Travel Kit in Black or Tan for $21.99. Coupon code "SHOPNOW3" cuts that to $17.59. Opt for same-day pickup, where available, to avoid the $8.95 shipping fee. That's the best price we could find by $10. Deal ends June 6. Buy Now
- measures 3.25" x 3.25" x 10.5"
- 2 zipper pouches (mesh and non-mesh), and 2 fold-over pouches
JCPenney · 3 hrs ago
Seiko Men's Recraft Stainless Steel Automatic Watch
$117 $275
free shipping
JCPenney offers the Seiko Men's Recraft Stainless Steel Automatic Watch in Stainless Steel / Blue for $137.50. Apply coupon code "SHOPNOW3" to dial that down to $116.87. With free shipping, that's the lowest price we could find by $15. Deal ends June 6. Buy Now
- water resistance up to 30 meters
- self-powering automatic movement
- stainless steel strap
- Model: SNKN41
JCPenney · 1 hr ago
Dockers Men's 2-Pack Stretch Belts Set
$22 $68
free same-day pickup at JCPenney
JCPenney offers the Dockers Men's 2-Pack Stretch Belts Set in Black and Brown for $26.99. Coupon code "SHOPNOW3" drops that to $21.59. Opt for same-day pickup, where available, to avoid the $8.95 shipping fee. That's the lowest price we could find by $6. Deal ends June 6. Buy Now
- available in sizes M to XL
- 1.25" belt width
6pm · 4 wks ago
Nike Men's Shoes at 6pm
At least 50% off
6pm continues to take at least 50% off a selection of Nike men's shoes. Shipping adds $3.95, although orders of $50 or more bag free shipping. That's tied with last week's mention as the best sale we've seen on Nike shoes at 6pm. Shop Now
Macy's · 1 wk ago
Nike Men's Therma Colorblocked Training Hoodie
$22 $50
pickup at Macy's
Macy's offers the Nike Men's Therma Colorblocked Training Hoodie in Blue Void / Black for $21.93. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping fee. That's $15 under our February mention and the lowest price we could find today by $23. Buy Now
- available in size L and XL only
Macy's · 1 wk ago
Nike Men's Pro Colorblocked Utility Shirt
$26
pickup at Macy's
Macy's offers the Nike Men's Pro Colorblocked Utility Shirt for $25.93. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $8.95 shipping fee. That is the lowest price we could find by $33. Buy Now
- available in sizes S to XXL
- available in Black
Macy's · 1 wk ago
Nike Men's LeBron Witness II Basketball Sneakers
$80 $90
free shipping
Macy's offers the Nike Men's LeBron Witness II Basketball Sneakers in Black/White/Red for $89.99. In-cart the price falls to $80. With free shipping, that's the lowest price we could find by $10. Buy Now
- sizes 8 to 13
