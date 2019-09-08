Personalize your DealNews Experience
That's $6 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
That's $6 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
USA One via Amazon offers its Seesily Unisex Compression Running Socks 2-Pack in several sizes/colors (1 L/XL pictured) for $9.99. Coupon code "SEESILY40" drops the price to $5.99. With free shipping for Prime members, that's $4 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
October Elf via Amazon offers its October Elf Men's Ankle Socks 6-Pack in several colors (Black pictured) for $15.99. Coupon code "UJYKGUPS" drops that to $7.99. With free shipping for Prime members, that's $8 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Berter via Amazon offers its Berter Unisex Compression Socks in several colors (Black pictured) for $15.99. Coupon code "DJQZOKXE" cuts the price to $7.99. With free shipping for Prime members, that's $8 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Save on brands like Calvin Klein, Tommy Hilfiger, Ralph Lauren and more. Shop Now
That's tied with last month's mention and the lowest price we could find. Shop Now
Finish Line via Macy's takes 40% to 60% off select men's, women's, and kids' shoes as part of its End of Season Sale. Choose in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping fee, or get free shipping with orders of $48 or more. Shop Now
JCPenney offers the Nike Men's Flex RN 2018 Running Shoes in several colors (Black/Dark Grey) for $59.49. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $8.95 shipping fee. That's tied with our September mention in another color and the lowest price we could find today by $6. Buy Now
That's the lowest price we could find in any color by $17. Buy Now
Kohl's offers the Nike Men's Dri-FIT Colorblock Soccer Top in several colors (Obsidian Opti Yellow pictured) for $12 plus $8.95 for shipping. That's tied with last week's mention and the lowest price we could find by $13 today. Buy Now
That's the best price we could find by $16. Buy Now
