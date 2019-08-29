Personalize your DealNews Experience
- Create an Account or Login
- Select your Interests
- Toggle your Interests On/Off
It's really simple to set up. Create an account or log in to get started.
It's really simple to set up. Create an account or log in to get started.
Please close this dialog and try and again
Macy's offers the Nike Men's Contend 2.0 Colorblocked 9" Volley Swim Trunks in several colors (Monsoon Navy pictured) for $10.93. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $10.95 shipping fee. That is $20 under our May mention and is the lowest price we could find by $24. Buy Now
Milankerr via Amazon offers its Milankerr Men's Stripe Boardshorts in several colors (Orangeflower pictured) for $19.99. Coupon code "UOT9BEKK" cuts that to $8. With free shipping for Prime members, that's $12 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Macy's offers the Speedo Men's Active Flex Stretch 7.5" Hybrid Tech Swim Shorts in several colors (Red pictured) for $13.03. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $10.95 shipping fee. That is the lowest price we could find by $51. Buy Now
Aquior Direct via Amazon offers its Aquior Swimming Goggles in Blue for $18.99. Clip the 5% off on page coupon and apply code "427R5TBF" to drop the price to $10.44. With free shipping for Prime members, that's $9 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Walmart offers the Simply Slim Women's Off-the-Shoulder Swimdress in several styles (Mini Dot Red pictured) for $19.99 plus $5.99 for shipping. That's $15 off list and the lowest price we could find.
Update: The price has dropped to $12.99. Buy Now
Macy's offers the Lauren Ralph Lauren Men's Classic-Fit UltraFlex Stretch Linen Suit Pants in Blue Plaid for $18.99. Coupon code "WKND" drops it to $15.19. That's $120 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Macy's discounts a selection of Levi's men's clearance jeans, with prices starting from $16.96. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge. Shop Now
Macy's takes 60% to 80% off select men's clothing and accessories for its Last Act Clearance. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge, or bag free shipping over $75. Shop Now
Macy's offers the Dockers Men's Alpha Slim Fit All Seasons Tech Khaki Stretch Pants in several colors (Deep Lichen Green pictured) for $14.93. Choose in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping fee. That's the lowest price we could find by $11. Buy Now
JCPenney offers the Nike Men's Flex RN 2018 Running Shoes in several colors (Black/Dark Grey) for $59.49. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $8.95 shipping fee. That's tied with our September mention in another color and the lowest price we could find today by $6. Buy Now
Macy's offers the Nike Men's Spotlight Dri-FIT Basketball Pants in Blue Void for $21.93. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $10.95 shipping fee. That's the lowest price we could find in any color by $15. Buy Now
Kohl's offers the Nike Men's Renew Arena Running Shoes in several colors (Indigo pictured) for $37.50 plus $8.95 for shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $4, although most stores charge $56 or more. (We saw them for $2 less in April.) Buy Now
Kohl's offers the Nike Men's Dri-FIT Colorblock Soccer Top in several colors (Obsidian Game Royal pictured) for $12 plus $8.95 for shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $6, outside of the mention below. Buy Now
Sign In or Register