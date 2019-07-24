- Create an Account or Login
It's really simple to set up. Create an account or log in to get started.
Proozy offers the Nike Men's CK Racer Shoes in Thunder Blue for $37.99. Coupon code "DNDEAL" bags free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $6. Buy Now
Finish Line offers the Nike Men's Air Jordan 1 Retro Basketball Shoes in Black for $55. Choose in-store pickup to dodge the $7 shipping fee. That's $35 under the best price we've seen for this style and a current low, also by $35. Buy Now
Macy's offers the Nike Men's Tanjun Sneakers in White for $30. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $10.95 shipping fee. That is the lowest price we could find by $20. Buy Now
JCPenney offers the Nike Men's Flex RN 2018 Running Shoes in several colors (Black/Dark Grey) for $59.49. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $8.95 shipping fee. That's tied with our September mention in another color and the lowest price we could find today by $6. Buy Now
Macy's offers the Nike Women's Roshe One Casual Sneakers in Pink for $45. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge. That's the best price we could find by at least $8, although most stores charge $75 or more. (We saw them for $5 less in our April mention.) Buy Now
Macy's discounts a selection of big brand sneakers, with prices starting from $25. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge. (Orders of $75 or more bag free shipping.) Shop Now
Converse offers its Converse Unisex Chuck Taylor All Star Seasonal Colors Low-Top Shoes in several colors (Blue Hero pictured) for $25 via coupon code "COLOR". Plus, Converse members receive free shipping. (It's free to join.) That's the lowest price we could find by $3, although we saw them for $4 less in January. They're available in select men's sizes from 3 to 13 and women's sizes 5 to 15. Buy Now
Joe's New Balance Outlet takes 65% off select New Balance men's and women's shoes via coupon code "ODDSNENDS" as part of its Odds n' Ends Sale. (The coupon applies to the original retail price.) Plus, the same coupon bags free shipping. Shop Now
Clarks takes an extra 40% off select men's, women's and kids' shoes for its Summer Clearance Sale via coupon code "FORTY". Plus, all orders bag free shipping. That's the best extra discount we've seen from Clarks this year. Some exclusions may apply.
Update: Shipping is now $6. Order of $50 or more yield free shipping Shop Now
Proozy offers the adidas Men's ClimaProof 3-Stripes Full Zip Jacket in several colors (Black/White pictured) for $29.99. Coupon code "DN1595" cuts it to $15.95. With free shipping, that's $2 under last year's mention and the lowest price we could find by $5. Buy Now
Proozy offers the Reebok Men's Cotton Polo Shirt in several colors (Merlot pictured) for $7.99. Coupon code "DNDEAL" qualifies your order for free shipping. That's $4 under our previous mention from last month and the lowest price we could find for a similar Reebok polo elsewhere by $27. Buy Now
Proozy offers the Reebok Men's Heathered Performance T-Shirt in several colors (Navy pictured) for $6.99. Plus, coupon code "DNDEAL" qualifies your order for free shipping. That's the best-per unit price we've seen for this style — we've previously only seen 2-packs, which were at an all-time low of $16. (It's a current low by $6.) Buy Now
Proozy offers the Reebok Men's Performance Boxer Briefs 4-Pack in several colors (Black/Red/Grey pictured) for $14.99. Coupon code "DNDEAL" qualifies your order for free shipping. That's $6 under our mention from three weeks ago and the lowest price we've seen for this multi-pack. (It's a current low by $5.) Buy Now
Macy's offers the Nike Men's Logo Hooded Jacket in Blue or Red for $37.50. Choose in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping fee. That's the lowest price we could find by $20. Buy Now
Macy's offers the Nike Men's Dry Woven Training Pants in Olive for $27.50. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $10.95 shipping fee. That's the lowest price we could find by $16. Buy Now
JCPenney offers the Nike Men's Dri-FIT Heather Tee in several colors (Black pictured) for $14.99. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $8.95 shipping fee. That's a saving of $10 off list and tied with our mention from a week ago as the lowest price we've seen. Buy Now
Macy's offers the Nike Men's Dry Woven Training Jacket in Olive for $32.50. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping fee. That's tied with our May mention and the lowest price we could find today by $10. Buy Now
