Proozy offers the Nike Men's Breathe Hyper Dry Graphic T-Shirt in Grey or Heathered Flush for $14.99. Plus, coupon code "DNSALE" bags free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find for any color by $9. Buy Now
JCPenney offers the Nike Men's Dri-FIT Heather Tee in several colors (Black pictured) for $14.99. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $8.95 shipping fee. That's a saving of $10 off list and tied with our mention from a week ago as the lowest price we've seen. Buy Now
JCPenney offers the Nike Men's Big and Tall Crew-Neck Moisture-Wicking Camo T-Shirt in Grey or Bone for $19.99. Opt for $3.95 ship-to-store pickup to avoid the $8.95 shipping fee. (Pickup is free for orders of $25 or more.) That's $5 off and the lowest price we could find. It's available in big and tall sizes L to 4XL. Buy Now
Walmart offers the Hanes Men's ComfortSoft Tagless V-Neck T-Shirt 9-Pack in White for $9.76. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee. That's $3 under our mention from last month, $14 off list, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
JCPenney discounts a selection of St. John's Bay Women's Shirts with prices starting from $2.37 via coupon code "BLAC43". Opt for $3.95 ship-to-store pickup to avoid the $8.95 shipping fee, (Free same-day pickup may also be available). That's a savings of at least $15 off list and the lowest prices we could find. Shop Now
Daily Steals offers a selection of Men's and Women's Football T-Shirts in several styles for $17.99. Coupon code "FBTEE" cuts it to $14.99. With free shipping, that's up to $30 off list and the best deal we could find. Buy Now
Target offers the Fruit of the Loom Men's Dual Defense Crew T-Shirt 12-Pack in White for $14.99. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee. That's tied with last week's mention and the lowest price we could find for this amount now by $19. Buy Now
Prooy takes up to 90% off select items as part of its Warehouse Sale. Shipping adds $5.95, or get free shipping with orders of $50 or more. Shop Now
Proozy offers the Kenneth Cole New York Men's Slim Fit Denim Pants in Indigo (pictured) or Black Wash for $19.99. Plus, code "DNSALE" scores free shipping. That's the best price we could find by $17. It's available in a wide variety of sizes in both colors. Buy Now
Proozy offers the Kenneth Cole Reaction Men's Dry Stretch Tech Vest in Black for $14.99. Coupon code "DNSALE" bags free shipping. That's half the price other stores charge at a $15 low. Buy Now
Proozy offers the Kenneth Cole Reaction Men's Solid Roll-Up Long-Sleeve Shirt in several colors (Dusty Blue pictured) for $14.99. Plus, coupon code "DNSALE" bags free shipping. That's a savings of $50 and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
JCPenney offers the Nike Men's Flex RN 2018 Running Shoes in several colors (Black/Dark Grey) for $59.49. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $8.95 shipping fee. That's tied with our September mention in another color and the lowest price we could find today by $6. Buy Now
Macy's offers the Nike Men's Spotlight Dri-FIT Basketball Pants in Blue Void for $21.93. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $10.95 shipping fee. That's the lowest price we could find in any color by $15. Buy Now
Kohl's offers the Nike Men's Renew Arena Running Shoes in several colors (Indigo pictured) for $37.50 plus $8.95 for shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $4, although most stores charge $56 or more. (We saw them for $2 less in April.) Buy Now
Kohl's offers the Nike Men's Dri-FIT Colorblock Soccer Top in several colors (Obsidian Game Royal pictured) for $12 plus $8.95 for shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $6, outside of the mention below. Buy Now
