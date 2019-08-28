Personalize your DealNews Experience
Macy's offers the Nike Men's Bomber Jacket in Fir/White (pictured) or Armry Blue for $40. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $10.95 shipping charge. That's tied with our mention from three weeks ago and the lowest price we could find today by $40. Buy Now
Macy's offers the Nike Men's Logo Hooded Jacket in Blue or Red for $37.50. Choose in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping fee. That's tied with our mention from two weeks ago and the lowest price we could find by $20. Buy Now
REI offers The North Face Women's Resolve Plus Rain Jacket in several colors (Tnf White/Mid Grey pictured) for $48.83. Choose in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee, or get free shipping with orders of $50 or more. That's the lowest price we could find by $10. It's available in select sizes from XS to XL. Buy Now
Northgard US via Amazon offers the YXP Men's Sherpa Lined Military Parka with Removable Hood in several colors (8935khaki pictured) for $62.98. Clip the 5% coupon on the page and apply coupon code "J38XXX9K" to cut that to $37.79. With free shipping, that's $25 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Uniqlo offers the Uniqlo Men's Ultra Light Down Puffer Seamless Parka in several colors (Green pictured) for $39.90 plus $5 for shipping. That's tied with last week's mention as $40 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
REI offers The North Face Men's Glacier Alpine Full-Zip Fleece Jacket in several colors (Grey/Green/Asphalt pictured) for $48.93. Pad your order over $50 to bag free shipping. (Shipping adds $5.99 otherwise; in-store pickup is also available.) That's the lowest price we could find by $3, although most sellers charge $70. Buy Now
Macy's discounts a selection of Levi's men's clearance jeans, with prices starting from $16.96. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge. Shop Now
Macy's takes 60% to 80% off select men's clothing and accessories for its Last Act Clearance. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge, or bag free shipping over $75. Shop Now
Macy's takes 25% to 50% off during its Labor Day Sale. Plus, coupon code "WKND" cuts an extra extra 10% to 20% off select items, including men's and women's clothing, accessories, kitchen items, luggage, and more. Shipping starts at $10.95, although orders of $75 or more bag free shipping. (Free in-store pickup is also available for many items.) Shop Now
Macy's takes at least 70%off select men's suit separates and sport coats. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping fee, or get free shipping with orders of $75 or more. Shop Now
Nike takes an extra 20% off select men's, women's, and kids' sale styles via coupon code "SAVE20". Plus, Nike+ members receive free shipping. (Not a member? It's free to join.) Some exclusions apply. Shop Now
JCPenney offers the Nike Men's Flex RN 2018 Running Shoes in several colors (Black/Dark Grey) for $59.49. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $8.95 shipping fee. That's tied with our September mention in another color and the lowest price we could find today by $6. Buy Now
Kohl's offers the Nike Men's Spotlight Basketball Hoodie in several colors (Regency Purple pictured) for an in-cart price of $20 plus $8.95 for shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $21. Buy Now
Proozy offers the Nike Men's Essential Endeavor EV1117 Sunglasses in several colors (Gunsmoke pictured) for $34.99. Coupon code "DN3499" bags free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $26, outside of other Proozy storefronts. Buy Now
